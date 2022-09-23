Big 12 releases Texas basketball’s conference schedule

The Big 12 released the conference schedule for the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team on Friday, locking in the slate for the 2022-23 season, which begins with a road trip to Norman on Dec. 31.

A month later, Texas hosts the first of three consecutive Big Monday games — Baylor comes to the Moody Center on Jan. 30, then head coach Chris Beard’s team travels to Lawrence to face Kansas on Feb. 6 and to Waco to face Baylor on Feb. 13. Big 12 play ends for the Longhorns when the Jayhawks travel to Austin on March 4, completing the 12th straight year of the double round-robin format.

The annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge is on Jan. 28 this year as the Longhorns travel to Knoxville to face former head coach Rick Barnes and the Volunteers.

The Big 12 Championship runs from March 8-11 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.