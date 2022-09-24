 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech: Longhorns release depth chart with Quinn Ewers as first co-starter at QB

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has co-starters at quarterback, but it’s unclear whether Quinn Ewers will be able to play.

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

In the emerging gameday tradition, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns didn’t release a depth chart until Saturday with the Longhorns in Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium.

QB Quinn Ewers --or-- 3 Hudson Card 1
RB Bijan Robinson 5 Roschon Johnson 2
WR Casey Cain 88 Agiye Hall 15
WR Jordan Whittington 4 Tarique Milton 16
WR Xavier Worthy 8 Brenen Thompson 11 ,
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders 0 Gunnar Helm 85
LT Kelvin Banks 78 Andrej Karic 69
LG Hayden Conner 75 Malik Agbo 67
C Jake Majors 65 Connor Robertson 62
RG Cole Hutson 54 DJ Campbell 52
RT Christian Jones 70 Cameron Williams 56
Defense
BUCK END Ovie Oghoufo 18 Justice Finkley 1
NT Keondre Coburn --or-- 99 Byron Murphy 90
DT Moro Ojomo --or-- 98 Vernon Broughton 45
DT T'Vondre Sweat --or-- 93 Alfred Collins 95
JACK END Barryn Sorrell 88 Ethan Burke 91
SLB DeMarvion Overshown 0 Prince Dorbah 32
MIKE Jaylan Ford 41 Jett Bush 43
WILL Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey 33 David Gbenda 33
CB D'Shawn Jamison 5 Jamier Johnson 31
FS Jerrin Thompson 28 JD Coffey 27
BS Anthony Cook 11 Kitan Crawford 21
CB Ryan Watts 6 Austin Jordan 4
STAR Jahdae Barron --or-- 23 Jaylon Guilbeau 13
Special Teams
KO Will Stone 15 Bert Auburn 45
PK Bert Auburn 45 Will Stone 15
P Daniel Trejo 35 Isaac Pearson 49
H Hudson Card 1 Daniel Trejo 35
DS Zach Edwards 43 Lance St. Louis 56
KR Keilan Robinson 7 D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Jordan Whittington 4
PR Xavier Worthy 8 D'Shawn Jamison 5 Brenen Thompson 11
  • The paired-down depth chart this week only features a two deep at each position.
  • Unsurprisingly, there isn’t much movement on the depth chart four games into the season.
  • All four scholarship quarterbacks traveled to the South Plains, but the depth chart features redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers listed first as the co-starter with redshirt sophomore Hudson Card, who started against UTSA last week with Ewers available but clearly limited. The expectation here remains that Card will start, although no news has broken about Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s decision on a starting quarterback.
  • Sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall’s presence on the depth chart after making his debut late in the win over UTSA is good news for his status in the program moving forward, but also telling about redshirt sophomore Troy Omeire’s ability to fully recover after two ACL injuries.
  • On defense, senior Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey gets the start at weakside linebacker with senior DeMarvion Overshown suspended for the targeting call last week. If defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski wants to bring in a strongside linebacker in the first half, redshirt sophomore Prince Dorbah is next up on the depth chart.
  • Special teams seem much more sorted some key positions — senior Daniel Trejo is the starter at punter with an average of 44.8 yards per attempt, Card is the holder, and redshirt freshman Bert Auburn has soundly secured the place-kicking role with the two misses on his nine attempts move coming as a result of holding or snapping issues. And despite the poor snap against Alabama, senior Zach Edwards has managed to hold off freshman Lance St. Louis.

