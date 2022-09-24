No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech: Longhorns release depth chart with Quinn Ewers as first co-starter at QB

In the emerging gameday tradition, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns didn’t release a depth chart until Saturday with the Longhorns in Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Depth chart vs. UTSA
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|QB
|Quinn Ewers --or--
|3
|Hudson Card
|1
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|WR
|Casey Cain
|88
|Agiye Hall
|15
|WR
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|Tarique Milton
|16
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Brenen Thompson
|11
|,
|TE
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|0
|Gunnar Helm
|85
|LT
|Kelvin Banks
|78
|Andrej Karic
|69
|LG
|Hayden Conner
|75
|Malik Agbo
|67
|C
|Jake Majors
|65
|Connor Robertson
|62
|RG
|Cole Hutson
|54
|DJ Campbell
|52
|RT
|Christian Jones
|70
|Cameron Williams
|56
|Defense
|BUCK END
|Ovie Oghoufo
|18
|Justice Finkley
|1
|NT
|Keondre Coburn --or--
|99
|Byron Murphy
|90
|DT
|Moro Ojomo --or--
|98
|Vernon Broughton
|45
|DT
|T'Vondre Sweat --or--
|93
|Alfred Collins
|95
|JACK END
|Barryn Sorrell
|88
|Ethan Burke
|91
|SLB
|DeMarvion Overshown
|0
|Prince Dorbah
|32
|MIKE
|Jaylan Ford
|41
|Jett Bush
|43
|WILL
|Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey
|33
|David Gbenda
|33
|CB
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Jamier Johnson
|31
|FS
|Jerrin Thompson
|28
|JD Coffey
|27
|BS
|Anthony Cook
|11
|Kitan Crawford
|21
|CB
|Ryan Watts
|6
|Austin Jordan
|4
|STAR
|Jahdae Barron --or--
|23
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|13
|Special Teams
|KO
|Will Stone
|15
|Bert Auburn
|45
|PK
|Bert Auburn
|45
|Will Stone
|15
|P
|Daniel Trejo
|35
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|H
|Hudson Card
|1
|Daniel Trejo
|35
|DS
|Zach Edwards
|43
|Lance St. Louis
|56
|KR
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|PR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Brenen Thompson
|11
- The paired-down depth chart this week only features a two deep at each position.
- Unsurprisingly, there isn’t much movement on the depth chart four games into the season.
- All four scholarship quarterbacks traveled to the South Plains, but the depth chart features redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers listed first as the co-starter with redshirt sophomore Hudson Card, who started against UTSA last week with Ewers available but clearly limited. The expectation here remains that Card will start, although no news has broken about Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s decision on a starting quarterback.
- Sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall’s presence on the depth chart after making his debut late in the win over UTSA is good news for his status in the program moving forward, but also telling about redshirt sophomore Troy Omeire’s ability to fully recover after two ACL injuries.
- On defense, senior Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey gets the start at weakside linebacker with senior DeMarvion Overshown suspended for the targeting call last week. If defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski wants to bring in a strongside linebacker in the first half, redshirt sophomore Prince Dorbah is next up on the depth chart.
- Special teams seem much more sorted some key positions — senior Daniel Trejo is the starter at punter with an average of 44.8 yards per attempt, Card is the holder, and redshirt freshman Bert Auburn has soundly secured the place-kicking role with the two misses on his nine attempts move coming as a result of holding or snapping issues. And despite the poor snap against Alabama, senior Zach Edwards has managed to hold off freshman Lance St. Louis.
