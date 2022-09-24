Hudson Card named starting QB against Texas Tech

Per the Longhorn Network, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has announced that sophomore quarterback Hudson Card will get the start against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock on Saturday.

Card received the start last week against UTSA and even with all four quarterbacks making the trip this week, he will remain QB1 for the Longhorns in the conference opener.

Sark announced that Hudson Card will be the starting QB today vs Texas Tech. — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) September 24, 2022

It was announced earlier in the week that Quinn Ewers would travel and dress for the matchup with the Red Raiders, but the mystery on whether he would be inserted into the lineup remained until gameday.

It looks like the Texas coaching staff is opting to give him at least one more week of rest before putting him back under center even though he was listed as the first co-starter at quarterback on the depth chart released before the game.

Card went 15-of-23 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown against UTSA, along with two carries for 35 yards, as he battled through an ankle injury sustained in the loss to Alabama.