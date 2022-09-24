No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech live updates: Bijan Robinson TD run gives Horns a 24-14 lead at halftime

For perhaps the last time as conference rivals, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns are in Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones A&T Stadium on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. Central.

The Longhorns open Big 12 play against the Red Raiders trying to extend their road winning streak on the South Plains to seven — Texas Tech hasn’t held home field against Texas since the end of the George W. Bush administration.

These are your live updates for the game.

Pre game

Even though the official depth chart released on Saturday features Texas redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers listed as the first co-starter over redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed on Longhorn Network that Card will receive his second straight start.

Even so, it was a positive development that Ewers was once again throwing in pre-game warmups.

Though Steve Sarkisian already told Longhorn Network that Hudson Card will start, Quinn Ewers is on the field during pre game warmups and throwing to receivers. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 24, 2022

The sold-out crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium was already in mid-game form with an hour until kickoff.

The "fu-- UT" chants have started. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 24, 2022

These pairings suggest that Ewers would only be available in an emergency as the fourth-string quarterback, though in that scenario it’s possible that Sarkisian would just use the Wildcat plays with senior running back Roschon Johnson as the trigger man to get out of the game.

Pregame QB/OC pairings.



Hudson Card - Jake Majors

Charles Wright - Connor Robertson

Maalik Murphy - Logan Parr

Quinn Ewers - Cole Hutson — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 24, 2022

Here’s Ewers in the icy road whites for the first time.

#Texas QB Quinn Ewers is in full pads at the Jones pic.twitter.com/Y0Nc9g1CFS — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 24, 2022

Something to watch here — senior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo is not with the Longhorns in Lubbock.

Back in the press box from the field here in Lubbock. Moro Ojomo is the only regular who wasn't with the #Longhorns in pregame. True freshman Zac Swanson is among the six interior D-linemen who traveled. #HookEm — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) September 24, 2022

First quarter

A good return from junior running back Keilan Robinson after Texas Tech won the ball and deferred gave Texas strong starting field position at their own 38-yard line. The Longhorns opened the game in 30 personnel as Card completed a pass to junior running back Bijan Robinson out of an empty formation on the first play and then Keilan Robinson received a carry and a pass from Card for a stumbling 35-yard touchdown.

Touchdown Texas!



Hudson Card finds Keilan Robinson on a wheel route out of the full house formation who stumbles into the end zone for the first score of the game. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/9a2BG6cToc — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 24, 2022

Something to watch — sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy was rolled up on at the end of the second play and hobbled off the field.

Texas Tech started out well with their scripted plays, but a tackle for loss on first down, and a tackle resulted in the Red Raiders attempting a 4th and 7 conversion that resulted in a pass completion right at the first-down marker. A first down on a short pass to running back Tahj Brooks and a throw to wide receiver Myles Price moved Texas Tech into the red zone. On second down, the Longhorns forced a fumble, but senior safety Anthony Cook wasn’t able to recover the ball cleanly as he tried to scoop it up and the Red Raiders were able to fall on the football. Texas was able to get a stop on third down, Texas Tech went for it again on 4th and goal and quarterback Donovan Smith was able to bull his way into the end zone on a read play, dragging senior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey for the final several yards.

A dropped pass by Worthy at the sticks negated what might have been a long gain, but junior wide receiver Jordan Whittington made two catches for 18 yards and Worthy caught a screen pass to move the chains. The drive stalled when Card wasn’t able to find sophomore tight end Gunnar Helm open when he threw an incomplete pass, Tech stuffed a Wildcat play, and Card was sacked on 3rd and 9 against a three-man rush. The Longhorns were able to take the 10-7 lead on a 40-yard field goal by redshirt freshman Bert Auburn.

Second quarter

As the first quarter ended, the Red Raiders continued to move the ball using the quick passing game that was largely absent last week against the Wolfpack, ultimately gaining 23 yards on five plays before the opening 15 minutes expired.

As the second quarter opened, Texas inflicted a negative play on first down when Smith made a questionable decision to throw the ball behind the line of scrimmage under pressure. A holding call backed the Red Raiders up farther and junior nickel back Jahdae Barron blew up a running back screen for another negative play on second down. But on 3rd and 27, the Longhorns jumped offsides and freshman nickel Jaylon Guilbeau committed a pass interference penalty when he failed to look back for the ball while in phase with the wide receiver.

Texas Tech took advantage, getting a blown coverage as the running back came out of the backfield and scoring on a 17-yard touchdown pass after the pass interference kept the drive alive.

The two drives totaling 31 plays was an unusual start for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech TD drives of 13+ plays



First 2 drives today: 2

Previous 12 games: 2#HookEm — Christian Corona (@ChristianC0rona) September 24, 2022

Card then made his first huge mistake of the season, staring down redshirt freshman wide receiver Casey Cain and then floating a pass in his direction that was intercepted by safety Reggie Pearson and returned it 25 yards.

The Longhorns defense finally stepped up in a significant way on the sudden change, forcing a three and out and the first punt by the Red Raiders, an important development with Texas Tech possessing the ball for almost 15 minutes by the end of their third drive.

Whittington converted a 3rd and 6 to extend the drive after senior running back Roschon Johnson picked up a first down on a run. Then Card was able to find Worthy wide open on a coverage bust for a 39-yard touchdown catch, his first touchdown of the season and the first touchdown catch by any Longhorns wide receiver in 2022, affording the Longhorns a 17-14 lead.

What a play by Hudson Card. Stepping up to avoid the pressure and then finding an open Xavier Worthy for a touchdown. Horns back on top. pic.twitter.com/K5ysPg3vtD — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 24, 2022

The Longhorns were able to force a second three and out putting more pressure on Smith, but Barron missed a chance at an interception on third down when he was late to find the football on a poor throw by the Red Raiders quarterback.

Sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall caught his first pass at Texas to open the ensuing Longhorns drive, which continued after a fourth-down conversion from the Wildcat formation while Worthy struggled with his injured ankle. With the clock ticking under a minute, Whittington caught a 15-yard pass and a check-down to Johnson gained 23 yards down to the Texas Tech 8-yard line. Robinson finished the drive behind a strong combo block from senior right tackle Christian Jones and freshman right guard Cole Hutson with sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders working to the second level to ensure the touchdown as the Horns took a 24-14 lead.

Bijan Robinson with an eight yard score to give the Longhorns a 10 point lead!



Motion and quick play fake send the Tech second level defenders with the play flow and allow for a massive hole for Robinson #HookEm | @Horns247 pic.twitter.com/s7RoCJprSa — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) September 24, 2022

Halftime

After the first two drives for Texas Tech went 32 plays for 158 yards, the final three drives produced only 17 yards on nine drives as the Texas defense found its footing. Over the opening 30 minutes, the Horns notched five tackles for loss, one sack, and held Smith to 5.8 yards per completion.

Meanwhile, Card responded well to the interception, leading consecutive touchdown drives by completing 6-of-8 passes for 107 yards and the touchdown to Worthy.