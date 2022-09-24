 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Keilan Robinson finds the end zone on a 35-yard reception

Longhorns open the scoring in Lubbock with a quick six to Keilan Robinson.

Texas v Texas Tech Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the No. 22 Texas Longhorns to find the end zone in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Red Raiders as redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card quickly found junior running back Keilan Robinson for a 35-yard catch and run for six points less than 90 seconds into the game.

Three plays is all it took to get the scoring started for the Longhorns. The offense looks like they are capable of holding up their end of the bargain today.

It was the first touchdown scored this season by the Alabama transfer and only his third reception on the year. Robinson scored three rushing touchdowns in 2021, but did not have a receiving score until the opening drive against the Red Raiders.

At halftime, Texas leads Texas Tech 24-14 after Card responded to an interception with two touchdown drives, including one just before the opening 30 minutes ended.

