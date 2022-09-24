WATCH: Roschon Johnson levels a Texas Tech defender, then makes 23-yard reception

Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson has been said to be the heart and soul of this football team due to his willingness to do whatever is asked of him.

On Saturday, he got his hands dirty at the end of the first half, as he absolutely leveled a Texas Tech defender on a chip block before releasing into his route for a 23-yard catch and run.

ATTN All NFL Front Office personnel



Roschon Johnson with the assist in pass pro, turns around to help the QB with the check down, 24 yard reception #HookEm | @Horns247 pic.twitter.com/XMxeGzW7rT — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) September 24, 2022

Chip blocks like the one Johnson gives his offensive tackle Kelvin Banks there is meant to give him some help and slow down the rush. No only did he slow down the rush, he put him on the turf and then showed Card his numbers so he could turn an already good play into a great one by going for 20-plus yards.

Plays like that will add up over the course the game and will lead to winning football for Texas.

I saw this block happen in real time and it got me fired up. Johnson lays it all on the line each week and I can’t wait to see where he ends up playing on Sundays next year.