Postgame Reaction: Texas collapses against Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns went into Lubbock and in spite of building a halftime lead came away with a 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Texas managed to battle back in the first quarter, building a 10-point halftime lead, but the offense’s inability to extend a drive in the second half. Three of the final four drives of the game ended with punts, including a drive that gave Texas Tech the ball back with five minutes left in the game. The defense, who was on the field for nearly 100 plays, was unable to get a stop and the Red Raiders put a field goal through with 21 seconds left on the clock.

Texas drove down and tied the game as time expired, but Texas Bijan Robinson fumbled the ball in the first overtime and set Texas Tech up for the game-winning drive.

Now, at 2-2 on the year, Texas turns to West Virginia and tries to get back on track in conference play.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FLonghornPod%2Fvideos%2F5528383553888361%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0” width=”560” height=”314” style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0” allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>