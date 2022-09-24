Armadillo eggs are the perfect Texas tailgating recipe

The Texas Longhorns return to the Forty Acres next week for a matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers and there are few better recipes than an armadillo egg to serve as the perfect tailgating food.

A constant on the Texas barbecue scene, armadillo eggs feature jalapenos filled with softened cream cheese surrounded by seasoned pork sausage and wrapped with bacon.

For the best results, smoke low and slow at 250 degrees for several hours to let the smoke penetrate the jalapeno after getting through the sausage layer while rendering the bacon fat.

Let’s go!

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

~30 strips of bacon

2 teaspoons hot sauce of your choice

2 cups of BBQ sauce

2 pounds pork sausage

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 (5.5 ounce) packages seasoned coating mix

2/8 teaspoon ground cumin

2/8 teaspoon chili powder

15 fresh jalapeno peppers

Preheat your smoker with the wood of your choice to 250 degrees. Combine the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and the hot sauce in a medium bowl. Core and seed the jalapenos and then use a spoon to press in the filling. Wrap the pork sausage around the jalapeno and coat with the seasoning, cumin, and chili powder. Then wrap with bacon, securing with toothpicks if necessary. Smoke over indirect heat for roughly two hours until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Brushing the eggs with BBQ sauce will soften the bacon. For crispy bacon, brush with BBQ sauce and then increase the heat to 400 degrees for several minutes.

Serve and enjoy — you’ve made a Texas barbecue staple to prepare for a bounce-back Longhorns win.