Bevo Blvd. and surrounding entertainment supplement Texas tailgating scene

As Texas Longhorns athletics director Chris Del Conte arrived on the Forty Acres in late 2017, the campus and surrounding area continued to undergo a series of changes with parking lots used for tailgating across MLK lost to major construction projects and, eventually, the Moody Center occupying another key tailgating lot.

With all the construction happening on and around campus, there are now only four main tailgating lots — 37-39 east of LBJ off Red River Street, and just north of the Erwin Center.

The red areas on the map are REVELxp spots:

Texas Athletics is teaming up once again with REVELxp (formerly Tailgate Guys) to provide Longhorn fans a turnkey tailgating experience for fans interested in reserving a tailgate spot on the LBJ Lawn! REVELxp reserved tailgates are the only way to tailgate in the red areas of the gameday map (See Tailgating Section Above). All REVELxp hospitality packages are specifically designed to host groups of any size on gameday. Additional items are available to add onto their tailgate packages: Full food and beverage services Group Tickets (except for Alabama) Media TV packages Parking permits for Lot 40 (based on availability) *REVELxp spaces do not permit fire cooking and/or grilling. WHAT THEY DO Provide set up and tear down of all tailgating equipment including tents, tables, chairs, satellite TV services and coolers. Coordinate catering orders and delivery from local vendors. Gameday Bellhop Service to assist guests with transport of their tailgating items. Have an experienced, well-trained staff on site to assist with your tailgating needs.

For other fans, Del Conte and his staff drastically changed the gameday experience on the Forty Acres in 2018 with the introduction of Bevo Blvd., a carnival-like block party that removed cars and added a host of vendors and other pre-game experiences.

Three hours prior to each home kickoff, iconic mascot Bevo enters the stadium accompanied by a parade. A half hour later, the Stadium Stampede allows fans to gather as the team enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. All the while, there are pregame shows, interactive games, photo opportunities, autograph chances with select Texas teams, live street art, and even a zip line.

Along DeLoss Dodds Way, Smokey’s Midway connects Bevo Blvd. with Longhorn City Limits thanks to midway games with prizes, interactive attractions, and unique fair-style food, including a Ferris Wheel, rotating games, and inflatable slides.

Four hours before game time, the Still Austin Music Lounge and Tito’s Tailgate open on the LBJ lawn prior to Longhorn City Limits. The Still Austin Music Lounge features refreshments and shade in addition to curated swag while Tito’s tailgate has college football streaming live. Headlining performers like Charley Crockett and Flo Rida take fans up towards kickoff, while a silent disco with multiple DJs caps the day for fans that want to find their vibe following games.

So even with the loss of prime tailgating locations, Longhorns fans have more options than ever around the stadium to make each gameday a memorable experience, no matter what happens on the field.