X-ray negative on lower leg injury for Texas WR Xavier Worthy

Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy left Saturday’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium after suffering a lower leg injury in the first half, spending the second half in a walking boot.

Worthy suffered the injury early in the first half when he was rolled up on while trying to block on the perimeter, but continued playing with mixed results, dropping one pass that hit him in chest and having a shot play tipped away by a Texas Tech defender while also recording a 39-yard touchdown catch, his first score of the 2022 season.

In the first half, Worthy totaled three catches for 50 yards and the touchdown, but struggled late in the half and did not return. Without the team’s leading receiver from last season, the Longhorns offense continued to struggle creating vertical plays in the passing game.

Following the overtime loss, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Worthy had an X-ray on his leg that was negative.

Longhorns senior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo wasn’t available due to an ankle injury suffered in practice.