Kickoff time and TV set for No. 22 Texas vs. West Virginia

The game time and network for the Oct. 1 game between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was set for 6:30 p.m. Central on FS1 by the Big 12 Conference on Saturday.

The meeting in Austin will be the 12th all time and the seventh on the Forty Acres. In the series, the Longhorns are 5-6 against the Mountaineers and 2-4 at home, making West Virginia the only Big 12 opponent with a winning record against Texas.

The Horns have won two of the last three games in the series, including a 17-13 win at home in 2020, but lost last season’s matchup in Morgantown, 31-23.

West Virginia is off to a 2-2 start this season with losses against No. 24 PItt and Kansas in overtime and wins against Towson and Virginia Tech. The Longhorns are trying to bounce back from an overtime loss against the Red Raiders in Lubbock.