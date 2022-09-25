Texas is a 9-point favorite over West Virginia

The Texas Longhorns weren’t able to pull out a win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in Lubbock, but on Sunday, the Longhorns opened as nine-point favorites for next week’s game against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Austin, according to DraftKings*.

The game time and network for the Oct. 1 game between Texas and West at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was set for 6:30 p.m. Central on FS1 by the Big 12 Conference on Saturday.

The meeting in Austin will be the 12th all time and the seventh on the Forty Acres. In the series, the Longhorns are 5-6 against the Mountaineers and 2-4 at home, making West Virginia the only Big 12 opponent with a winning record against Texas.

The Horns have won two of the last three games in the series, including a 17-13 win at home in 2020, but lost last season’s matchup in Morgantown, 31-23.

West Virginia is off to a 2-2 start this season with losses against No. 24 PItt and Kansas in overtime and wins against Towson and Virginia Tech. At 2-2, the Longhorns are trying to bounce back from that overtime loss against the Red Raiders in Lubbock.

