WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

Another year and it feels like the same story for the Texas Longhorns.

Texas went into the fourth quarter with a lead against the Texas Tech Red Raiders but ended the game with a conference loss, a trend that dates back to last year’s six-game losing streak in conference play. Every week, it seems like the Longhorns are presented with an opportunity to respond on the field, and this week is no different as the West Virginia Mountaineers come to town hoping to salvage their conference season early.

Both teams sit at 0-1 in Big 12 play and hope to stay somewhat in control of their own destiny for the conference championship. If either team manages to win out, they will have a chance to play in Arlington.

A loss on Saturday means they will need a ton of help to even have a chance at the conference title game.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of the pivotal matchup against West Virginia.

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953