Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to land in Gasparilla Bowl versus Maryland

There isn’t much to say after the Texas Longhorns overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Even so, Texas is still projected to make a bowl this year.
247Sports projects Texas to face off against the Maryland Terrapins in the Gasparilla Bowl.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball scored a Big 12 win over the Oklahoma Sooners over the weekend.
Point Texas never gets old @ibergmark_ |n#HookEm pic.twitter.com/mZzfkJv32f— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 25, 2022
