Kickoff time set for Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl

The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Oct. 8 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners will kick off at 11 a.m. Central on ABC at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

After the Longhorns fell 55-48 last season, the Texas lead in the all-time series is at 62-50-5 with the 118th meeting between the two programs looming in less than two weeks. It’s the 95th game at the neutral site in Dallas, with the State Fair hosting the matchup since 1929 and Dallas hosting it since 1912, a little more than a decade after the rivalry began in 1900.

Texas is at 2-2 this season following the loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock with a game against West Virginia in Austin this weekend. Oklahoma was upset by Kansas State, 41-34, over the weekend and will face off with TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday.