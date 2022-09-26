Texas WR Xavier Worthy is ‘day to day’ after lower leg injury vs. Texas Tech

Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy is “day to day,” according to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday morning, after suffering a lower leg injury against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday and sitting out the second half.

An X-ray revealed that Worthy did not suffer structural damage when he was rolled up on at the end of the second play from scrimmage. “I think at some point this week, we’ll get him back is what that looks like,” Sarkisian said.

Worthy was able to play most of the first half, although he was visibly hobbling between plays and wasn’t at full speed. Still, he managed three catches for 50 yards and a 38-yard touchdown while also dropping a pass and having a pass defended on a shot play.

After producing 203 yards in the first half, the Texas passing game struggled in the final 30 minutes as redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card only managed 74 passing yards after halftime on 7-of-12 passing. Of those 74 yards, 46 came on the desperate final drive in regulation that led to the game-tying field goal.

Senior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo missed Saturday’s game with an ankle injury suffered in practice last week, but was able to return to practice on Monday.