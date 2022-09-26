Two Longhorns players were shoved on the field, prompting a fine and reprimand from the conference.

Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas

An emotional contest between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium culminated in a 37-34 overtime win by the home team, prompting a field storming by Red Raiders fan.

During the ensuing chaos, two Texas players were caught on video being pushed by fans on the field, resulting in a fine and a reprimand for the school on Monday handed down by the Big 12 Conference.

The storysteam contains all the information about what happened over the weekend and the fallout that continued on Monday.