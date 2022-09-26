Texas Tech fined and reprimanded by Big 12 for storming field after beating Texas

The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Texas Tech Red Raiders were fined $50,000 and issued a public reprimand by the league after storming the field following Saturday’s 37-34 overtime win over the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium.

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement released by the league. “The Texas Tech Department of Athletics has a written event management policy that, while well thought out, was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team student-athletes, officials, coaches and staff. There is zero tolerance for any act that compromises the safety of game participants, and it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators.”

It’s the second time that Texas Tech fans have stormed the field this season — having previously done so following a double-overtime win at Houston — but this incident resulted in two Texas players being shoved.

“I wouldn’t call [it] the fan running into our player — I think the fan knocked our player down,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. “Obviously, those are the sort of tough situations. I love the pageantry of college football. When fans rush the field, it’s dangerous for us as coaches on both sides, it’s dangerous for the players. It’s an unfortunate situation.”