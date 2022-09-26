Winning is Hard Podcast: Shades of 2021 return in Longhorns loss to Texas Tech

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns’ road-game losing streak moves to four games after a 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech.

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker are back to dissect the game on Monday’s Winning is Hard podcast.

Wescott and Cameron discuss the field storming incident that included a Texas Tech fan pushing a Longhorn player, the lose-lose situation, and if anything can prevent it from happening in the future (3:00).

Notes and nuggets from Sark’s Monday press conference and player availabilities (13:30), the struggles in the second half on offense and defense (18:00), and who takes the blame for the loss (20:00).

Plus, the blueprint that Texas Tech used to win (28:00) and injury updates on Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy, Moro Ojomo, and more (33:00).

You can listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and pretty much everywhere else you listen to your podcasts!