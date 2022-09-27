Longhorn Republic: Where it went wrong against Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns once again have questions to answer after a second-half letdown.

Texas held the lead heading into the fourth quarter, but aggressive playcalling and strategy from the Texas Tech Red Raiders and head coach Joey McGuire set the stage for the collapse. Fourth down conversions led to tired defenders and Texas Tech capitalized, forcing overtime and setting up Tech to win. Quarterback Donovan Smith played a career game for the Red Raiders, putting up a winning performance after throwing five interceptions in the previous two games.

For Texas, finding consistency offensively is a must, especially on the ground, after living and dying by Bijan Robinson and the run game. How did the Red Raiders find a way to neutralize that threat and what can Steve Sarkisian and his staff do to fix that fatal flaw?

