Longhorns Daily News: Suddenly, Kansas HC Lance Leipold is the toast of college football

In today’s episode of weird happenings in college football ...
... the Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
But that’s not even the weird part. The Kansas Jayhawks are actually good this year (4-0, as things stand.) That’s in large part thanks to Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, who joined the Jayhawks from the University of Buffalo a couple years back. Leipold’s success so far this season has allowed him to be this year’s version of Scott Frost, at least back at the height of his UCF Golden Knights days. Leipold is said to among the top running for legacy college football jobs ranging from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Wisconsin Badgers.
Yes, we repeat. Kansas is actually good.
“The good Lord put us here (Lawrence) for a reason. My wife and my family are extremely happy here. We expect to be here a long time” -Lance Leipold pic.twitter.com/gxDK6QGhpB— Kansas Jayhawk Fans (@FansOfKU) September 22, 2022
(That probably isn’t happening, Kansas fans.)
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas better fix stuff fast or it can adjust its season goals
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Bijan Robinson’s overtime fumble becomes a lesson for Texas
Austin American-Statesman: Texas addresses ‘self-inflicted wounds’ before West Virginia game
Austin American-Statesman: Is Texas better than last year? Amid Tech fallout, Sarkisian says yes
247Sports: Morning Brew: This time, it’s Bijan Robinson’s teammates lifting him up after fumble in OT loss at Texas Tech
247Sports: Sarkisian: Texas Tech fan shoving Ovie Oghoufo in field-rushing incident could’ve turned into ‘ugly situation’
247Sports: Texas still learning how to close out a win after giving up another double-digit, second-half lead
Inside Texas: Is Texas any better than in 2021?
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns hoops: First practice in the books
Inside Texas: Texas vs Tech on 4th down
Inside Texas: Sarkisian: ‘We weren’t in sync enough with our pressure package and our coverage’
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Bijan Robinson’s fumble was ‘not the reason we lost the game’
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
Texas WR Xavier Worthy is ‘day to day’ after lower leg injury vs. Texas Tech
Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas
Texas Tech fined and reprimanded by Big 12 for storming field after beating Texas
Steve Sarkisian on Texas Tech fans storming the field: ‘It’s a dangerous situation’
Kickoff time set for Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl
Winning is Hard Podcast: Shades of 2021 return in Longhorns loss to Texas Tech
Longhorn Republic: Where it went wrong against Texas Tech
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Arch Manning talks first loss, Texas offense
Inside Texas: Markis Deal talks Alabama-Texas game; the Longhorns
Inside Texas: Malik Muhammad talks Texas Longhorns; season
Inside Texas: Recruiting Scoop: Markis Deal, 2024 RBs, Louisiana DB, WR targets
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Inside Texas: Future scheduling with Texas Tech and first drive woes
Our Daily Bears: Baylor LB Bryson Jackson named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Our Daily Bears: Statistical Recap: Baylor football vs Iowa State
Viva the Matadors: Defense showed up when it mattered most in an epic victory for the good guys!
The Smoking Musket: Preseason starts for West Virginia basketball
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Baylor
Bring On The Cats: Martinez, Savage earn weekly Big 12 honors
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Trust issues are holding Justin Fields and the Bears’ passing game back
SB Nation: The simple answer for how the Eagles sacked Carson Wentz 9 times
SB Nation: The 0-3 Raiders’ offense is situationally bad. What can they do about it?
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Good recruiting news in dark playing times.
I’ll be in Austin this weekend to visit @TexasFootball #KeepWorking @CoachSark @milwee4 @B6Harris @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @247Hudson @samspiegs @MohrRecruiting @JeremyO_Johnson @Mansell247 @CarrolltonTroj1 pic.twitter.com/6pbgv6y3BB— Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis 2026 QB (@JuJuLewis10) September 27, 2022
Loading comments...