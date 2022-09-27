Longhorns Daily News: Suddenly, Kansas HC Lance Leipold is the toast of college football

In today’s episode of weird happenings in college football ...

... the Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

But that’s not even the weird part. The Kansas Jayhawks are actually good this year (4-0, as things stand.) That’s in large part thanks to Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, who joined the Jayhawks from the University of Buffalo a couple years back. Leipold’s success so far this season has allowed him to be this year’s version of Scott Frost, at least back at the height of his UCF Golden Knights days. Leipold is said to among the top running for legacy college football jobs ranging from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Yes, we repeat. Kansas is actually good.

“The good Lord put us here (Lawrence) for a reason. My wife and my family are extremely happy here. We expect to be here a long time” -Lance Leipold pic.twitter.com/gxDK6QGhpB — Kansas Jayhawk Fans (@FansOfKU) September 22, 2022

(That probably isn’t happening, Kansas fans.)

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

