Texas Newcomers Report: CB Ryan Watts brought the hat against a (predictably) high-flying Texas Tech offense

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report.

It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Much like the high hopes we held for Texas’ chances of making a New Year’s Six Bowl.

First off, let’s preview this week’s star.

Ryan Watts with the big hit to force the incompletion. pic.twitter.com/1HFNrUCZgy — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 24, 2022

Jaydon Blue, RB: A few plays counts for something for the true freshman running back.

Kelvin Banks, LT: True freshman Banks has started all four games for the Longhorns. It hasn’t always been pretty, given Texas’ learning curve against the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and, more recently, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but it’s something to build on.

Cole Hutson, RG: The same could be said for true freshman Hutson, who started his fourth game of the 2022 campaign over the weekend. And indeed Hutson provides plenty of time.

Cameron Williams, RT: True freshman Williams was a special teams guy against Texas Tech.

Justice Finkley, EDGE: Finkley didn’t get in on any tackles against Texas Tech after seeing the field for limited action.

Ethan Burke, EDGE: True freshman Burke didn’t make any plays, but (!) he saw action.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, LB: Texas was without star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown for the first half against Texas Tech due to a targeting penalty against the UTSA Roadrunners. Tucker-Dorsey, who joined Texas from the FCS ranks this past offseason, filled in for Overshown. He saw 4 tackles on the night (1 solo, 3 assists.)

Ryan Watts, CB: It was a busy weekend for Watts against Texas Tech’s signature air raid offense, led by redshirt quarterback Donovan Smith, who decides to show up some days. (He showed up against Texas alright, alright, alright.) Watts accounted for 7 tackles (5 solo, 2 assist.)

Austin Jordan, CB: Jordan went without a tackle against the Red Raiders. But he saw the field, and that counts for something in the true freshman’s early development.

Jaylon Guilbeau, NB: Guilbeau, a true freshman, made his third start against Texas Tech. He ended the day with 3 tackles.

Lance St. Louis, DS: True freshman St. Louis saw action over the weekend.

Will Stone, K: Stone, another true freshman, had six kickoffs and one touchback against the Red Raiders.