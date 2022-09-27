Texas CB Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman cornerback indefinitely, a school spokesperson told KXAN News and Inside Texas.

“We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem,” Sarkisian said in a statement. “We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal and University processes.”

According to KXAN News, Ibraheem was arrested Monday by UTPD, the third time he’s run afoul of the law in the last several years. Last year, Ibraheem was suspended after he was charged with a misdemeanor in Oklahoma for violating the state’s revenge porn law. And while Ibraheem was in high school at Dallas Kimball, he was charged with evading arrest and carjacking, but those charges were later dropped.

Ibraheem appeared in the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe, breaking up a pass, and also made an appearance last season against Rice before missing the final nine games due to injury.

A consensus four-star prospect, Ibraheem signed with Texas as a member of the 2021 recruiting class ranked as the No. 200 player nationally and the No. 14 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.