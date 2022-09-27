Reliving the 2005 national title game with Vince Young and Matt Leinart on Omaha Production’s Eli’s Places

“Fourth and five, the national championship on the line right here. He’s going for the corner, he’s got it. Vince Young scores.”

Keith Jackson’s iconic call as Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young scored the game-winning touchdown against the USC Trojans in the 2005 national championship is a moment that Longhorns fans will never forget.

Next week, Omaha Production’s ESPN+ show Eli’s Places revisits one of the best national championship games of all time by bringing together Young and USC quarterback Matt Leinart back at the Rose Bowl.

One of the surprising revelations from the show is that the game sparked a close friendship between Young and Leinart that started after the game when Leinart, along with running back Reggie Bush, went by the Texas locker room after the game to offer their congratulations.

“Definitely,” Young says when asked if he’ll always be connected with Leinart. “I know this guy was outstanding leader, so I have a lot of respect for him. To have that personal relationship with him, I think it means even more. That game led to a great friendship.”

The episode airs next Wednesday.