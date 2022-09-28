Winning is Hard Podcast: Final thoughts on loss to Texas Tech, looking ahead to Graham Harrell’s offense

Has it been enough time for you to reset after the Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week? No? Well, that’s alright because neither have we but Texas still plays a football game this Saturday and the Winning is Hard podcast gets you ready for West Virginia.

Before previewing the Mountaineers, Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker look back at last week’s L against the Red Raiders with Wescott sharing his final takeaways from the Horns’ offensive struggles in the second half (1:30). Cameron asks who can step up at wide receiver with Xavier Worthy dealing with a lower leg injury and is considered day-to-day (8:30).

Plus, what went wrong for the Texas defense (12:30), what can Pete Kwiatkowski do to fix it, and finally previewing Graham Harrell and West Virginia’s offense (18:00) before Wescott and Cameron give up their predictions for Saturday’s game (32:00).

