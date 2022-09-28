Longhorns Daily News: Despite struggles, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian says the Wildcat formation isn’t going anywhere this year

We all saw the Texas Longhorns fall to the Texas Tech Red Raiders over the weekend.

We saw Texas running back Roschon Johnson’s failed fourth down conversion from the Wildcat formation, too. But despite the offense’s recent struggles out of the formation, head coach Steve Sarkisian says it’s here to stay as a part of the Longhorns’ 2022 game plan.

“I felt good about what we were doing,” Sarkisian said of a running game which, per 247Sports. “I didn’t think we would get beat and give up penetration on fourth-and-2 the way we did. I’ve gotta call a better play, obviously, in that situation.”

It worked until it didn’t, in other words.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: A little more Texas anger over losses could go a long way

Austin American-Statesman: Texas to face at least nine 2022 NCAA Tournament teams this season

Dallas Morning News: ‘Self-inflicted wounds’: Steve Sarkisian reflects on Texas’ loss to Texas Tech

247Sports: Morning Brew: Latest on Texas’ quarterback situation heading into Saturday’s game against WVU

Inside Texas: What has Chris Beard excited as prep for Year 2 begins

Inside Texas: Comparing statistics between Texas and West Virginia, two 2-2 teams

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas CB Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely

Texas Newcomers Report: CB Ryan Watts brought the hat against a (predictably) high-flying Texas Tech offense

Reliving the 2005 national title game with Vince Young and Matt Leinart on Omaha Production’s Eli’s Places

Reacts Survey: Time to panic?

Winning is Hard Podcast: Final thoughts on loss to Texas Tech, looking ahead to Graham Harrell’s offense

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook shows off big play ability in mid-season senior film

247Sports: Texas commit Ryan Niblett talks senior season, commitment status, Texas football outlook

Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: DeAndre Moore

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: College football Week 5 predictions: Baylor-Oklahoma State, OU-TCU and more

Inside Texas: West Virginia head coach Neal Brown shares good understanding of Texas’ three phases

Our Daily Bears: FIRST LOOK: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Viva the Matadors: Matador Mailbag: Heading to the Sunflower State

Bring On The Cats: Dean Wade signs extension with Cavs

Rock Chalk Talk: View from the Streets of Berkeley: Duke

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Dick Butkus running the Bears’ Twitter account is the wholesome content you need

SB Nation: How Tua Tagovailoa has grown since 2021

SB Nation: Kim Mulkey’s silence on Brittney Griner is petty, pathetic, and gross

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Come on down, folks.