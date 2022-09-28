Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Vikings LB Jordan Hicks was the weekend’s former Longhorn star

The NFL kicked off last week. Of course, that’s not exactly news to y’all.

But it does mean we had an opportunity to see former Texas Longhorns shine in the pros.

Shine they have indeed. Let’s break it down below.

Devin Duvernay, WR: Building on his third-year breakout, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver had 2 receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown. He also returns punts for the Ravens. Duvernay returned two on the day for 55 yards.

Devin Duvernay gets in the end zone against the Pats! pic.twitter.com/u81HzkI3ym — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 25, 2022

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The NFL journeyman is currently a member of the Seattle Seahawks’ squad, where he reeled in 2 receptions for 31 yards over the weekend.

Geoff Swaim, TE: Swaim, the Tennessee Titans’ starting tight end, had 3 receptions on the afternoon. He accounted for 19 yards and a touchdown reception on the day.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The rookie offensive lineman started for the Washington Commanders.

Connor Williams, OL: Williams started at center for the Miami Dolphins.

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman had 3 tackles and 2 quarterback hurries.

Charles Omenihu, DL: The San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman had 3 tackles on the day (1 solo, 2 assists.)

Poona Ford, DT: Ford started at defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks, where he accounted for 3 tackles (1 solo, 2 assists) and a quarterback hurry.

Hassan Ridgeway, DT: Ridgeway, a defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, had 4 tackles (1 solo, 3 assists) on the afternoon.

Joseph Ossai, DE: Ossai, a defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals, had 1 tackle a quarterback hurry.

Jordan Hicks, LB: It was a massive day for the Minnesota Vikings linebacker. Hicks accounted for 14 tackles altogether (10 solo, 4 assists) and a pass deflection.

More successful #Vikings run fits from two-high. Here, Jordan Hicks is able to cross Hockenson's face to plug both gaps. Love to see Metellus and Peterson eager to get into the fit: pic.twitter.com/dTT1SEjUqv — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) September 27, 2022

Caden Sterns, DB: The Denver Broncos defensive back accounted for 4 tackles on the day (2 solo, 2 assists) and a pass defended.

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starting safety saw 7 tackles on the day (3 solo, 4 assists.)

Brandon Jones, DB: The Miami Dolphins defensive back got the starting nod at safety over the weekend. He ended the day with 9 tackles (6 solo, 3 assists) and a pass deflection.

Quandre Diggs, DB: The former Longhorns started at free safety for the Seattle Seahawks. He ended the afternoon with 2 tackles (2 solo.)

PJ Locke, DB: Locke, a defensive back for the Denver Broncos, had a solid outing that amassed 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 assist) and a forced fumble.

Kris Boyd, DB: The Minnesota Vikings defensive back saw a little action over the weekend. He notched 1 tackle.

DeShon Elliott, DB: The Detroit Lions starting safety had 5 tackles on the day (2 solo, 3 assists) and a fumble recovery.

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers, the former Longhorn went 1-for-1 on the day. His only field goal was good for 51 yards.

Michael Dickson, P: Dickson, whose leg earned him folkloric status on the Longhorns’ campus, had two punts on the day. The Seattle Seahawks special teams pro averaged exactly 48 yards per punt.