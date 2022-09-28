4-star F Andrej Stojakovic releases top 4 schools

Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit small forward Andrej Stojokavic released his top four schools on Wednesday and the Texas Longhorns made the cut, along with Oregon Ducks, Stanford Cardinal, and UCLA Bruins.

The 6’6, 185-pounder is the son of Peja Stojakovic, the sharpshooter primarily known for his time with the Sacramento Kings from 1998 to 2006. A consensus four-star prospect, Stojakovic took an official visit to Texas for the Alabama game in addition to official visits to each of his other four finalists.

“Coach (Chris) Beard and Coach (Rodney) Terry have been recruiting me extremely hard and have made it clear that I am their top priority,” Stojakovic told On3.

However, UCLA is considered the leader for the California product with four 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions dating back to the summer. So unless there is some significant movement in his recruitment over the next month — he has a tentative commitment date in mind for late October — the Bruins are expected to win out in this recruitment.