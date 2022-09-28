WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook continues to be a playmaker during senior season

Texas Longhorns five-star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook entered his senior season at DeSoto with a well-earned reputation for being a big-play receiver and so far he has not disappointed.
Some senior year film of Cook has made its way out, and so far through five games he is averaging 18.3 yards a catch as well as a touchdown a week (five touchdowns in five games).
Texas five star commit Johntay Cook hauls in his first touchdown of the year on an absolute dime from DJ Bailey #DeSotoU #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/GxPqNb06VX— Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) August 26, 2022
Up until last week against Waxahachie, Cook had found the end zone in each game, but if trend lines tell us anything he will find his way back there in short order.
DeSoto’s schedule thus far has been pretty stout, as they led off the year with New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. and then followed that up with playing Maryland powerhouse St. Frances Academy before playing the defending state champs in South Oak Cliff.
You won’t find many who have a tougher three-week run when it comes to competition, but that goes to show that Cook is seeing his fair share of high end talent to get the results he has had so far.
Here was my breakdown of Cook’s abilities back when he committed to the Longhorns in the summer:
Cook has continued to tack on to his already impressive resume at the high school level and it looks like he is heading for another double-digit touchdown season.
