WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook continues to be a playmaker during senior season

Texas Longhorns five-star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook entered his senior season at DeSoto with a well-earned reputation for being a big-play receiver and so far he has not disappointed.

Some senior year film of Cook has made its way out, and so far through five games he is averaging 18.3 yards a catch as well as a touchdown a week (five touchdowns in five games).

Texas five star commit Johntay Cook hauls in his first touchdown of the year on an absolute dime from DJ Bailey #DeSotoU #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/GxPqNb06VX — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) August 26, 2022

Up until last week against Waxahachie, Cook had found the end zone in each game, but if trend lines tell us anything he will find his way back there in short order.

DeSoto’s schedule thus far has been pretty stout, as they led off the year with New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. and then followed that up with playing Maryland powerhouse St. Frances Academy before playing the defending state champs in South Oak Cliff.

You won’t find many who have a tougher three-week run when it comes to competition, but that goes to show that Cook is seeing his fair share of high end talent to get the results he has had so far.

Here was my breakdown of Cook’s abilities back when he committed to the Longhorns in the summer:

Cook is a deep-threat wide receiver that already possesses good route running and the ability to consistently separate from defensive backs. At 6’0, 175 he possesses solid size and and athletic frame that will continue to fill out over time. He’s a two sport athlete that also competed on the relay teams at DeSoto and that speed is evident on tape when you watch him running by corners and safeties. Shows good short-area quickness when releasing off the LOS and is often able to use it to get separation with his release. Shows good change of direction and is able throttle down to get in and out of his routes without wasting much movement. Tracks the ball well down the field and makes over the shoulder catches frequently on tape. Has good hands and competes for the football in 50/50 situations. Shows the willingness to go over the middle to make the tough catches. Had very good production as a junior, where he averaged over 20 yards a catch and caught 19 touchdowns on just 38 receptions. Cook is one of the best big-play receivers in his class and that kind of ability will translate to the next level.

Cook has continued to tack on to his already impressive resume at the high school level and it looks like he is heading for another double-digit touchdown season.