Longhorn football commits in action, Sept. 29-Oct. 3

After last week’s high school football action, only five Longhorn commits remain who have yet to lose a game in the 2022 season. Arch Manning’s team fell from the ranks of the undefeated after facing their classification’s top-ranked team last Friday, and Sydir Mitchell’s team likewise suffered its first loss.

In better news, Cedric Baxter continued his assault on opposing defenses, Connor Stroh’s team upset a state-ranked district foe, S’Maje Burrell has helped his team to its best start in 17 years, and Dylan Spencer was a very disruptive presence in his team’s win last week.

For the first time in a while, there were more standout performers among the commits on the defensive side than the offensive. There are some good games on this week’s schedule, as well as one of the most hilarious mismatches I’ve ever seen in the six and a half seasons that I’ve been writing this column (see: Derek Williams’s section). Seven future Longhorns have a bye this week, and one of the program’s two commits from Florida has already had his team’s game rescheduled from this Friday to Monday of next week due to Hurricane Ian.

Texas high schools are at the mid-point of their regular season, and all schools that have not yet begun district play likely will this week. Below you’ll find this column’s usual recap of last week’s action, and notes on the games involving UT commits that will be played between today and Monday. After that, the “Historic Longhorn Notable of the Week” section recalls the career of A.J. “Jam” Jones, a very highly-rated running back recruit from the midwest who signed with Texas in 1978 and had a productive, if injury-marred, career in Austin.

As always, the start times listed for the games below are according to their local time zones.

2023 QB Arch Manning — New Orleans (Louisiana) Isidore Newman

2023 TE Will Randle — New Orleans (Louisiana) Isidore Newman

Last week: Manning passed for two touchdowns in a 25-17 loss to Many (Louisiana).

This week: Friday, September 30 at 7:00, at Pearl River (Louisiana)

Arch Manning’s Isidore Newman team suffered its first loss of 2022 last week in a non-district battle with Louisiana’s top-ranked 2A team, Many. It was the team’s first game without senior tight end/defensive lineman Will Randle, who was lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL the previous week.

Newman had gone into the game against Many as 2A’s second-ranked team. Many was the toughest team the Newman Greenies have played so far, and its defense features four-star senior linebacker Tackett Curtis (a USC commit) and five-star junior safety Tylen Singleton, the latter of whom is currently Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class.

The two teams will not have a playoff rematch, as Many will enter the postseason in the Division III non-select playoff bracket, while private school Isidore Newman will be in the Division III select bracket.

The Greenies will have another non-district game on Friday against 4A team Pearl River.

2023 RB Cedric Baxter Jr. — Orlando (Florida) Edgewater

Last week: Had 20 carries for 201 yards and 3 TDs, caught one pass for 3 yards, and lost a fumble in a 28-19 win over Apopka (Florida).

This week: Monday, October 3 at 7:00, at Apopka (Florida) Wekiva

Cedric Baxter getting 20+ carries and 200+ rushing yards each week has become as routine as Texas Tech football fans behaving badly after home wins. Baxter ran for 201 yards on exactly 20 carries last week and reached the end zone three times to power Edgewater to a 28-19 win over Apopka.

His 20 carries were actually a season-low, and his rushing yardage total for the season is now 1,066. As a junior he had 20 or more carries in only four of his team’s eleven games, so he’s getting a higher workload, but not unreasonably so, and he’s not getting his carries just to pad his stats in blowout wins. Edgewater is 5-0 for the season but its average margin of victory is just 12 points, so the Eagles have typically needed all of Baxter’s yards to win their games. This is not at all similar to senior year Johnathan Gray at Aledo padding his stats by being fed 26 carries in a 49-point win, or 34 carries in a playoff game his team won by 36 points.

Edgewater is ranked 2nd by MaxPreps in Florida’s new 3M classification. Edgewater was scheduled to play a district game against 2-3 Apopka Wekiva on Friday, but due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Ian, all after-school activities at Orlando schools were cancelled for the rest of this week, and the Edgewater-Wekiva game was moved from Friday to Monday night. Their game next week was scheduled for Thursday, October 6, which would force the Eagles to play two games in four days if the latter game is not moved to a later date.

2023 RB Tre Wisner — DeSoto

2023 WR Johntay Cook II — DeSoto

Last week: Wisner had 14 carries for 55 yards and one TD, and caught 2 passes for 30 yards; and Johntay Cook caught one pass for -4 yards in a 42-24 win over Waxahachie.

This week: Bye

DeSoto improved to 4-1 for the season and 2-0 in district play following a 42-24 win over Waxahachie last week. Waxahachie had been undefeated going into the game, and was ranked 23rd in Class 6A.

Tre Wisner’s touchdown run came from four yards out and put DeSoto ahead 21-3 with 6:19 left in the 2nd quarter. That scoring play was set up by a 20-yard reception that Wisner had on the previous play. In addition to his offensive stats, he also returned the game’s opening kickoff 35 yards.

DeSoto remained the 12th-ranked team in Class 6A in this week’s ratings by Texas Football magazine. The team will have a bye this week, then resumes district play on October 7.

2024 WR Hunter Moddon — Houston Clear Lake

Last Week: Bye

This week: Friday, September 30 at 7:00, at League City Clear Creek

Clear Lake is coming off its bye week with a 3-1 season record, and will play its first district game on Friday against a 1-4 Clear Creek team.

2023 WR Ryan Niblett — Aldine Eisenhower

Last week: Team lost to Spring Dekaney 35-7.

This week: Friday, September 30 at 7:00, vs. Aldine Nimitz

Ryan Niblett’s Eisenhower team remained winless for the season after a 35-7 district loss to Spring Dekaney and his future Longhorn teammate Jonah Wilson. The Eisenhower Eagles have lost nine of their past ten games dating back to the middle of the 2021 season.

Their next attempt at getting into the win column will be Friday’s district contest against 3-1 Aldine Nimitz, which beat Aldine MacArthur 30-6 in its district opener last week. Five of the last six games between these two teams have been decided by eight points or less.

2023 WR Jonah Wilson — Spring Dekaney

Last week: Caught 3 passes for 33 yards, returned a kickoff for 22 yards, and made one tackle in a 35-7 win over Aldine Eisenhower.

This week: Friday, September 30 at 7:00, at Spring Westfield

Jonah Wilson helped his team improve to 2-2 for the season, and they started off 1-0 in district play with their win over Eisenhower last week. On Friday, the Dekaney Wildcats will play their toughest opponent of the regular season, Spring Westfield.

The Westfield Mustangs are 3-1 for the season and ranked 14th in Class 6A. Their only loss of the season came three weeks ago by a 55-25 score against 6A’s current top-ranked team, Galena Park North Shore. Westfield has won its other three games by an average margin of 40 points, and beat Spring 61-22 last week in its district opener. Westfield has beaten Dekaney ten consecutive times.

2023 TE Spencer Shannon — Santa Ana (California) Mater Dei

Last week: Bye

This week: Friday, September 30 at 7:00, at San Juan Capistrano (California) JSerra Catholic

The Mater Dei Monarchs are 5-0 for the season and ranked second in the nation according to MaxPreps. Coming off their bye week they will face their first league opponent in 3-2 JSerra Catholic.

2023 OL Jaydon Chatman — Killeen Harker Heights

Last week: Team beat Pflugerville Weiss 21-14.

This week: Friday, September 30 at 7:30, vs. Waco Midway

Harker Heights beat Pflugerville Weiss last week to improve to 4-1 on the season and start off district play with a 1-0 record. Harker Heights’s senior running back Re’Shaun Sanford, a Houston commit, had season-highs with 35 carries and 232 rushing yards in the win.

On Friday the Knights will face a Waco Midway team that began the season 0-4 before winning its district opener 48-37 over Hutto last week. Midway was a central Texas powerhouse for several years and reached a state championship game as recently as 2017, but its Panthers have struggled mightily of late. Midway has compiled a record of 4-20 since the start of the 2020 season, this after losing just 23 total games between 2010 and 2019.

2023 OL Andre Cojoe — Mansfield Timberview

Last week: Team beat Carrollton Newman Smith 56-8.

This week: Friday, September 30 at 7:00, at North Richland Hills Birdville

Timberview easily dispatched Newman Smith last week to remain unbeaten at 5-0 for the season, with a 3-0 record in district play. The Timberview Wolves are ranked second in Class 5A Division I, and after beating their first three district opponents by an average margin of nearly 53 points they will get their first challenge in several weeks when they travel to play 3-2 Birdville, which is coming off its bye week and beat Newman Smith 44-6 in its most recent game.

2023 OL Trevor Goosby — Melissa

Last week: Team beat Terrell 56-21.

This week: Bye

Melissa got its record above .500 for the first time this season after its lopsided district win over Terrell. The Melissa Cardinals are now 3-2 after beginning their season with losses against the teams now ranked first in Class 5A Division II (Argyle) and second in Class 4A Division I (China Spring).

The Cardinals will have a bye this week before resuming their district schedule on October 6.

2023 OL Payton Kirkland — Orlando (Florida) Dr. Phillips

Last week: Team beat Orlando (Florida) Boone 34-24.

This week: Bye

Dr. Phillips won its second game in the span of five days after topping Boone 34-24 last Friday. The team had gotten its first win of the season on the previous Monday in a game that had been delayed by severe weather.

Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian will not affect the Panthers’ schedule for this week, as they already had a bye scheduled.

2023 OL Connor Stroh — Frisco Wakeland

Last week: Team beat Frisco Lone Star 38-10.

This week: Bye

One week after Frisco Wakeland suffered a heartbreaking loss to state-ranked Frisco Reedy in which an 88-yard punt return TD in the game’s final minutes gave Reedy a come-from-behind win, Wakeland rebounded to score a convincing win over Frisco Lone Star, which went into the game as the ninth-ranked team in Class 5A Division I. Wakeland’s 38-10 victory was its first in nine all-time meetings with Lone Star, and it also gave Lone Star its most lopsided regular season loss since 2013.

Wakeland led 14-10 following a touchdown scored with 3:40 left in the 2nd quarter. Lone Star then drove deep into Wakeland territory before an interception ended that drive and was returned to the Lone Star 40-yard line with 1:09 left in the half. Three plays later, Wakeland scored another TD to increase its lead to 21-10 going into halftime.

In the second half, Wakeland added to its lead, while Lone Star only crossed midfield once in its first four possessions, and made its only trip into the red zone on its last drive of the game, which began with less than two minutes left in regulation and Wakeland leading 38-10.

The Wakeland Wolverines are now 2-3 overall with a 1-2 district record. They will have a bye this week before resuming district play on October 6.

2023 DL Sydir Mitchell — Oradell (New Jersey) Bergen Catholic

Last week: Made 7 total tackles (one for loss) in a 31-7 loss to Ramsey (New Jersey) Don Bosco Prep.

This week: Friday, September 30 at 7:00, at Wayne (New Jersey) DePaul Catholic

The Bergen Catholic Crusaders suffered their first loss of 2022, falling to Don Bosco Prep last week in a battle of two New Jersey powerhouses. The Crusaders are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in league play. They will look to rebound on Friday when they face a 1-3 DePaul Catholic team.

2023 DL Dylan Spencer — Houston C.E. King

Last week: Had 7 total tackles (3 for loss), 2 sacks, and a forced fumble in a 42-21 win over Humble.

This week: Thursday, September 29 at 7:00, at Galena Park North Shore

Dylan Spencer had a very disruptive night on the defensive line in last week’s win over Humble. C.E. King is now 3-1 for the season and has a 1-0 district record.

Spencer and company will have to be at their absolute best to even have a chance at getting an upset win tonight, as they will face the state’s current top-ranked team, defending 6A Division I state champion North Shore.

2023 EDGE Derion Gullette — Teague

Injured - out for 2022 season

2023 EDGE Billy Walton — Dallas South Oak Cliff

2023 CB Malik Muhammad — Dallas South Oak Cliff

Last week: Team beat Dallas Adamson 49-0.

This week: Friday, September 30 at 7:30, vs. Dallas Spruce

South Oak Cliff got its second straight win last week and started off 1-0 in district 6-5A Division II play with its 49-0 blowout win over Adamson. The team’s MaxPreps page did not credit Billy Walton or Malik Muhammad with any individual stats in the game.

The Golden Bears will next play a Dallas Spruce team that boasts a fool’s gold record of 4-1. Spruce won its first four games against the softest of schedules (two opponents were Class 4A teams), then lost 34-29 to Kimball last week in its first district game.

2023 LB S’Maje Burrell — North Crowley

Last week: Ran for a four-yard TD in a 42-20 win over Euless Trinity.

This week: Bye

North Crowley maintained their undefeated record while keeping Euless Trinity winless following its 42-20 win last week.

North Crowley made a goal line stand on Trinity’s second possession to force a turnover on downs, then drove 99 yards in five plays to take a 8-0 lead. S’Maje Burrell ran for a four-yard TD to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead with 9:05 left in the 2nd quarter, and the team took a 21-6 lead into halftime.

Trinity scored a pair of TDs in the 3rd quarter to cut the deficit to 28-20 going into the 4th quarter, but North Crowley scored on the first play of the 4th quarter to increase its lead to 35-20, and Trinity’s last three possessions resulted in a net loss of five yards of field position.

North Crowley is now 5-0 for just the second time in team history, the first being in 2005. The Panthers played their first varsity football season in 1998, won the Class 4A Division I state championship in 2003, and have spent every season since then in the state’s highest classification. They struggled for years as a smaller and less talented 5A/6A school often playing much larger schools from Mansfield or Arlington, and this is just the sixth time in 25 total seasons that the team has won more than four games in a season.

North Crowley is 2-0 in district play, and following their surprising 5-0 start it would take an equally improbably late-season collapse for them to miss the playoffs. The Panthers get a bye this week before an October 7 game against Saginaw Boswell that could ultimately decide the champion of District 3-6A.

2023 LB Liona Lefau — Kahuku (Hawaii)

Last week: Team beat Kapolei (Hawaii) 35-0.

This week: Friday, September 30 at 7:30, vs. Baltimore (Maryland) St. Frances Academy

Kahuku shook off its first loss of the season two weeks ago by shutting out Kapolei 35-0 last week. Kahuku’s only loss of the season came in a game played in California against national top-ranked team St. John Bosco. This week, the Red Raiders will host the nation’s third-ranked team, Baltimore power St. Frances Academy.

St. Frances is 4-0 for the season, and its roster includes eight seniors currently committed to Division I schools. Among the offensive skill position players Liona Lefau and the Kahuku defense will be taking on is three-star senior running back Durell Robinson (a Boston College commit), three-star senior receiver Ryan Manning (a Maryland commit), and four-star junior quarterback Michael Van Buren, who reportedly has been offered by Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Penn State, among others. Van Buren’s 247Sports profile indicates that current Longhorn running backs coach Tashard Choice was recruiting him while he previously coached at Georgia Tech.

2024 CB Jaden Allen — Aledo

Last week: Made two tackles in a 73-7 win over Saginaw.

This week: Friday, September 30 at 7:00, vs. The Colony

Aledo is now 3-2 and has won its first three district games after opening the season with losses against a pair of tough non-district foes.

The Bearcats, now ranked 7th in Class 5A Division I, will host 1-4 The Colony on Friday. The Colony is 1-2 in district play and lost 24-10 last week against Denton Ryan, the third-ranked team in their classification.

2024 CB Aeryn Hampton — Daingerfield

Last week: Bye

This week: Friday, September 30 at 7:00, vs. Hughes Springs

Daingerfield began the season 2-0 and was ranked very high in Class 3A Division II, then suffered lopsided losses in consecutive weeks to even its record at 2-2 going into its bye week.

The Tigers begin district play on Friday against a winless Hughes Springs team that lost 60-34 last week to Big Sandy Harmony in its first district contest.

2023 S Jamel Johnson — Arlington Seguin

Last week: Caught 2 passes for 16 yards in a 15-10 win over Corsicana.

This week: Bye

Seguin won a defensive struggle against Corsicana last week, emerging victorious by a 15-10 score. The Cougars are 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district play as they go into their bye week.

2023 S Derek Williams — New Iberia (Louisiana) Westgate

Last week: Team beat St. Martinville (Louisiana) 55-20.

This week: Friday, September 30 at 7:00, vs. Shreveport (Louisiana) Magnolia School of Excellence

Westgate improved to 4-0 for the season following last week’s win. The Tigers will next play a 1A school called the Magnolia School of Excellence, a name that belies its football prowess for sure, as its team is 0-4 and has been outscored this season 201-30.

Louisiana teams play their regular season in classifications from 1A to 5A, then when the playoffs begin the public school teams have traditionally competed in playoff brackets for their respective classifications, while the private school teams have played in “select” brackets from Division I to Division IV. This season, the 1A to 5A classifications still exist, but confusingly, in this postseason the public — or “non-select” — schools will also be organized into Division I through Division IV brackets, which are seeded according to a power ranking formula.

Westgate is the top-ranked team in Class 4A, but more relevant to their postseason future, it is second in the most recent Non-Select Division I power rankings. The Magnolia School of Excellence? Currently next-to-last among the 33 teams in the power rankings for Select Division IV. One wonders if Louisiana has ever had a more profound high school football mismatch than the one that will take place at Westgate on Friday. The Tigers can all but name their score in that one.

Historic Longhorn Notable of the Week: A.J. “Jam” Jones (1978-81)

Texas Longhorn football trivia question: Who are the only three Longhorns to lead the team in rushing yards for four consecutive seasons?

Answer: Earl Campbell (1974-77), A.J. “Jam” Jones (1978-81), and Cedric Benson (2001-04).

The odds are remote that anyone reading this has not heard of the first and third name in that group. Campbell and Benson were both All-Americans at Texas, both were first round NFL Draft picks who had productive professional careers, both are in the UT Athletics Hall of Honor, and Campbell is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But the middle of those three names is likely far less well-known to younger UT fans.

Almost everyone under the age of 47 is too young to remember seeing A.J. Jones wearing burnt orange. He never made an All-Southwest Conference team, much less an All-America team, didn’t have an outstanding pro football career, and didn’t author any iconic moments in UT history. But this column is all about educating Longhorn fans about players from the past who they may know little or nothing about, and “Jam” Jones was a notable player for some late 1970s and early 1980s teams that had a lot of future NFL players and were consistently highly-ranked. Both Jones and those Longhorn teams of 1978-81 got some bad breaks and always came up a bit short of the excellence they were capable of.

Though his full name was Anthony Levine Jones, he was called “A.J.” by his friends growing up, in reference to his first and last initials. He was a star running back and sprinter at North High School in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio, and his graduating class was one of the last at North High before it closed in 1980 due to low enrollment.

As a senior in the fall of 1977 he was named the state’s AA Offensive Player of the Year, and many viewed him as the top high school running back in the country. He had good size, standing in at a listed 6’1” and 195 pounds during his freshman year at UT, and he was blessed with outstanding speed. In track & field he was twice a sectional champion in the long jump and had a career best jump of 23 feet, 4.25 inches. As a junior at the 1977 state track meet he finished second in the 100-yard dash with a time of 9.8 seconds. (Metric distances were not yet in common use for high school track meets.)

When it came time to pick his college destination, he picked Texas despite strong overtures from USC, whose recruiting pitch included personal messages sent to him from such luminaries as John Wayne and O.J. Simpson. He eventually became the first Longhorn football letterman to come from an Ohio high school.

It was hoped that he would help solidify the Longhorn backfield following the graduation of 1977 Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell, and Jones was expected to eventually become a star in his own right. But his college career was a lot less like Campbell’s or Benson’s, and a lot more like the UT tenure of 2010s running back Johnathan Gray, another super blue chip recruit who battled injuries and whose college career fell short of his high school hype.

When Jones arrived in Austin in the summer of 1978, he joined a Longhorn team that had a pair of players named Johnny Jones who had rhyming nicknames: a senior running back dubbed “Johnny Ham” Jones, and a junior wide receiver known as “Johnny Lam” Jones. The two had been so named because they hailed from the Texas towns of Hamlin and Lampasas, respectively. A.J. Jones had barely unpacked his bags in Austin when he acquired the nickname “Jam”, though he preferred being called “A.J.”.

After getting 11 carries and returning a few kickoffs in UT’s first four games in 1978, he moved into the starting lineup against North Texas State and ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. He ran for 69 yards on 16 carries the following week in a 28-21 win over third-ranked Arkansas. He finished his freshman season with a team-leading 121 carries for 465 yards (four Longhorns had 349 or more rushing yards that year), then ran for another 100 yards and two TDs on 19 carries in UT’s 42-0 win over Maryland in the Sun Bowl, his first career 100-yard game.

He started off his sophomore season with a bang, running for 125 yards or more in each of UT’s first four games of 1979 and helping the team to a 4-0 start. In a 16-7 win over third-ranked Oklahoma, he finished with 164 yards from scrimmage on 32 offensive touches. In the next week against tenth-ranked Arkansas, he ran for a 37-yard touchdown in the 1st quarter to give Texas a 7-0 lead, but his other 17 carries netted just 34 yards, and Texas fell 17-14.

Later in the 1979 season he rushed for 120 yards against TCU, and in that game he tied a single-game program record by scoring four rushing touchdowns. Texas was 9-1 after a 13-0 win over 17th-ranked Baylor on November 24, but an injury in that game sidelined him for the game against Texas A&M, one the Longhorns lost 13-7. That loss cost the team a chance at a share of the SWC title (Texas had a 6-2 conference record, while Houston and Arkansas both finished with 7-1 records, and Houston was the SWC representative in the Cotton Bowl). In its final game of the year the team lost 14-7 to Washington in the Sun Bowl. Jones led the team with 918 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns for the season.

“Jam” Jones and the Longhorns began the 1980 season on a similarly hot tear. Jones ran for 165 yards and a pair of TDs on 29 carries in a 23-17 season-opening win over Arkansas, and topped the century mark in rushing yards in each of the team’s next three games. The team was 5-0 and ranked second following a 20-13 win over Oklahoma, but Jones had to leave that game with a pinched nerve in his neck, and he was forced to sit out a 20-6 home loss to SMU two weeks later.

Jones ended up playing in just two of UT’s last seven games of the 1980 season, but he again led the team with 657 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns. Texas finished 7-5 that year after losing 16-7 to North Carolina in the Bluebonnet Bowl.

Jones missed the first game of his senior year, then had a combined 330 rushing yards and 4 TDs in wins over North Texas State, Miami (Florida), and Oklahoma. Following UT’s 34-14 win over Oklahoma, the team moved up to the #1 ranking, but its stay at the top was short-lived. The Longhorns were thoroughly dismantled in their next game at the hands of Arkansas by a 42-11 score, and “Jam” Jones was held to just 22 yards in the loss.

He topped the century mark two more times at the end of the season in wins over TCU and Baylor, and after missing the game against Texas A&M once again, he returned to the lineup for the Cotton Bowl against third-ranked Alabama, and he rushed for 57 yards on 16 carries in a 14-12 Texas win. His 834 rushing yards led the team for a fourth straight year, and his six rushing touchdowns were tied for the team lead with John Walker.

In his Longhorn career, Jones rushed for 100+ yards in a game 14 times (including bowl game performances), and Texas was undefeated in those games. But injuries cost him multiple games in three of his college seasons, and he led the Longhorns in rushing yardage for four straight years without ever reaching 1,000 yards for a season. His 2,874 rushing yards were the fourth-most in UT history at the end of his career, and he is in eighth place on that list today.

Jones was picked in the 8th round of the 1982 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. The 1982 Rams already had Wendell Tyler, a veteran running back who had rushed for 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns in 1981, and 188 picks before selecting Jones the Rams had made Richmond running back Barry Redden the 14th overall pick in the draft. But Jones beat the odds to make the Rams’ roster, and managed to remain on it for three seasons (even after the Rams replaced Wendell Tyler with All-Pro running back Eric Dickerson in 1983) despite not getting a single carry or reception during his time with the team. He spent most of his final NFL season (1985) with the Detroit Lions, and in that season he had the first and only carry of his NFL career, gaining two yards in a 23-6 loss to the eventual AFC champion New England Patriots.

For those reading this who never got to see A.J. Jones play and are now curious to see how good of a running back he was when healthy, you can see a lot of him in this YouTube video of ABC’s broadcast of the 1981 Red River Shootout, in which — Spoilers! — third-ranked Texas overcame a horrible first half to beat tenth-ranked Oklahoma 34-14. Jones, then in his senior year and wearing jersey #24, finished that game with 134 rushing yards on 36 carries, and scored on a one-yard TD run on the opening possession of the 3rd quarter.

