Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK

Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned.

59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.

7% remain unconcerned, which is my opinion, is concerning.

While the offense had its struggles in the second half, the defense could not get off the field on critical fourth downs. Texas Tech converted 6 of their 8 attempts and ran 100 total plays against the Longhorns, the most since 2016.

That’s enough for over half of the voters to believe it’s time for Steve Sarkisian to make a change and let go of defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

