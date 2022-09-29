Longhorn Republic: Preparing for the Mountaineers

The Texas Longhorns stated that their goal for the year was to play for the Big 12 Championship.

After starting conference play 0-1, this weekend’s game against the West Virginia Mountaineers is a pivotal test, not only for the season overall but for Steve Sarkisian as he tries to prove his direction for the program overall. WVU is trying to prove something of their own, that back-to-back losses won’t define their season or their ability to achieve.

The Mountaineers come to Austin with a transfer quarterback, JT Daniels, who played Texas when he was on the team at USC. Daniels put up big numbers with the Trojans, but was unable to put one in the end zone and came away with a double-digit loss.

