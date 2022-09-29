Longhorns Daily News: So when is it Quinn Ewers time for struggling Texas football?

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers has so far been more mythical than literal since joining Texas from the Ohio State Buckeyes this past offseason. Against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ewers went down in the first-half with a non-throwing shoulder injury. We haven’t seen the greatest mullet of our time hit the field since that very day.
And since then, under redshirt sophomore Hudson Card and a flailing Wildcat formation’s leadership, Texas hasn’t been very good. You’re reading this blog. You already know that.
So, is it time for a Ewers return, even if he’s at 90 percent health?
If it was up to Austin football legend Drew Brees, he’s already be back.
