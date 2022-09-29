WATCH: Texas CB commit Malik Muhammad having a strong start to senior season

The Texas Longhorns were very busy on the recruiting trail over the summer and the efforts of the Longhorn coaching staff earned a commitment from one of the top cornerbacks in the country in Dallas South Oak Cliff’s Malik Muhammad.

Muhammad pledged to the Longhorns back in July over Alabama and Texas A&M and since then he has got off to quite the start for his senior season. South Oak Cliff has had a tough stretch of opponents to open the 2022 season, but Muhammad has been up to the task in then some when it comes to shadowing the top wide receiver from opposing teams.

When SOC locked horns with DeSoto, Muhammad went head to head with fellow Longhorn commit Johntay Cook and he more than held his own.

First 4 games 1.Duncanville 2. Lancaster 3.Desoto 4. Parrish Episcopal. I'm always on the island by myself with some of the best. All total in 4 games (2 catches 27 yards). When I lock ya down I throw away the . pic.twitter.com/kFELfg6XfA — Malik Muhammad II (@Returnof7) September 20, 2022

4-64-1…..52td called back due to a questionable call https://t.co/ZknZDcMUuw — johntay II (@_jayythegreat_) September 21, 2022

That’s not a flex. — Malik Muhammad II (@Returnof7) September 21, 2022

Muhammad has continued to prove he is one of the top cover corners in the country and teams have continue to pursue him as such. Muhammad announced earlier today that he will be taking an official visit to Texas A&M and he will reportedly will also be taking an official to Alabama.

Texas A&M Official Visit Oct 29th — Malik Muhammad II (@Returnof7) September 29, 2022

Alabama insider @JosephAHastings has confirmed that Texas 4-star CB commit Malik Muhammad will take an official visit to Alabama on October 22nd



Details: https://t.co/jMuiw1BVgH pic.twitter.com/caCNfB6EPf — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 29, 2022

The Longhorns will have to recruit Muhammad through the whistle if they intend on earning his signature come December. Getting a recruit to verbally commit is one thing, but as anyone who has followed recruiting for any period of time, it doesn’t become final until the ink is dry on the Letter of Intent.

Here is my analysis following Muhammad’s commitment to Texas back in the summer:

Muhammad is a multi-year starter for the defending state champions at South Oak Cliff. Possesses a long, wiry frame at 6’0, 170 pounds that will allow for him to add more mass as he continues to mature and develop. Multi-sport athlete (football, track and field) who ran on all three relay teams (4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m) this spring, as well as the high jump, long jump, and triple jump. Notched a PR on of 43’6.5 on the triple jump this spring. Muhammad has logged snaps in all three phases of the game the past two seasons at SOC (wide receiver, defensive back, and returner). While projected as a cornerback at the next level, Muhammad showed on tape that he is capable at lining up at multiple spots in secondary, as he logged snaps at outside corner, slot corner, and safety. Shows comfort playing press man as well as playing farther from the line of scrimmage in off coverage at corner and safety. Does a good job of using his length when playing through blocks and shows some pretty violent hands. Does a good job of getting extension and shedding receivers. Shows good suddenness and closing speed on ball carriers and is a sure tackler, who will wrap up and get guys to the ground. Shows good mental processing and is decisive with his decision making. Read and reacts well in coverage and when coming down hill in run support and doesn’t waste movement. Shows good, fluid movement when back pedaling and shows loose hips when having to turn and run with receivers. Possesses good ball skills and shows the ability to attack the ball in the air with arms extended on both sides of the ball. Had good ball production in 2021 with six PBUs and three interceptions, with one being returned for a touchdown. Adds value on special teams and could potentially being a guy who sees the field early at the next level either as a returner or someone who runs down to cover kicks.

Corners of Muhammad’s caliber don’t grow on trees, so this is a recruitment that the Longhorns need to win if they want to continue to upgrade the roster and make their way back to prominence.