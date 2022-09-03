 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Longhorns release depth chart

Steve Sarkisian declined to release a depth chart, but there are a few pre-game time surprises.

By Wescott Eberts
/ new
NCAA Football: Texas at West Virginia Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

In a surprising decision, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian declined to release a depth chart earlier this week, but one was available prior to Saturday’s season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Depth chart vs. ULM

11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No.
11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No.
QB Quinn Ewers 3 Hudson Card 1
RB Bijan Robinson 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Keilan Robinson 7 Jonathon Brooks 24
WR Casey Cain 88 Savion Red 17 Troy Omeire 83
WR Jordan Whittington 4 Tarique Milton 16 Gabe Sulser 83
WR Xavier Worthy 8 Brenen Thompson
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders 0 Gunnar Helm 85 Jahleel Bilingsley --or-- 9 Juan Davis 84
LT Kelvin Banks 78 Andrej Karic 69
LG Hayden Conner 75 Malik Agbo 67
C Jake Majors 65 Connor Robertson 62 Logan Parr 71
RG Cole Hutson 54 DJ Campbell 52 Neto Umeozulu 72
RT Christian Jones 70 Cameron Williams 56
Defense
BUCK END Ovie Oghoufo 18 Justice Finkley 1
NT Keondre Coburn --or-- 99 Byron Murphy 90
DT Moro Ojomo --or-- 98 Vernon Broughton 45
DT T'Vondre Sweat --or-- 93 Alfred Collins 95
JACK END Barryn Sorrell 88 Ethan Burke 91
SLB DeMarvion Overshown 0 Prince Dorbah 32
MIKE Jaylan Ford 41 Jett Bush 43
WILL Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey 33 David Gbenda 33
CB D'Shawn Jamison 5 Jamier Johnson 31 Terrence Brooks 8
FS Jerrin Thompson 28 JD Coffey 27 BJ Allen 7
BS Anthony Cook 11 Kitan Crawford 21 Morice Blackwell 37
CB Ryan Watts 6 Austin Jordan 4 Ishmael Ibraheem 19
STAR Jahdae Barron --or-- 23 Jaylon Guilbeau 13 Michael Taaffe 36
Special Teams
KO Will Stone --or-- 15 Bert Auburn 45
PK Bert Auburn --or-- 45 Will Stone 15
P Isaac Pearson 49 Daniel Trejo 35
H Isaac Pearson 49 Daniel Trejo 35
DS Zach Edwards 43 Lance St. Louis 56
KR Keilan Robinson 7 D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Jordan Whittington 4
PR Xavier Worthy 8 D'Shawn Jamison 5 Brenen Thompson 11
  • The first minor surprise is freshman wide receiver Brenen Thompson working outside behind sophomore Xavier Worthy. In the slot, senior Iowa State transfer Tarique Milton is the backup to junior Jordan Whittington, with a surprise appearance from senior Montana transfer Gabe Sulser on the third team. Sulser is a walk on at a program that has never had a letterman from Montana. Freshman Savion Red is the back up at the boundary position.
  • All seven true freshmen offensive linemen are on the depth chart, including Conner Robertson earning the backup role at center, as well as the two starters — Kelvin Banks at left tackle and Cole Hutson at right guard.
  • Freshman Ethan Burke is the backup to sophomore Barryn Sorrell at the Jack end position. He’s now listed at 245 pounds after coming out of Austin Westlake listed at 225.
  • Senior Keondre Coburn has narrowly held onto his role as the co-starter ahead of sophomore Byron Murphy. Texas also has two defensive tackle positions listed with co-starters at both.
  • Senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is only listed at the strong-side linebacker position, where he’s the starter with junior Prince Dorbah as the backup.
  • At safety, junior Kitan Crawford is the backup at the boundary position instead of the field, making sophomore JD Coffey the backup at field safety.
  • With sophomore Jamier Johnson and freshman Terrence Brooks listed at the field safety, freshman Austin Jordan is the backup at the boundary — there was some question whether he would start at cornerback or safety.
  • In player press conferences during game week, there was a ton of buzz around freshman nickel back Jaylon Guilbeau, who is now listed as a co-starter there with junior Jahdae Barron. Walk on Michael Taaffe is running third team there.
  • It looks like Texas will start with three different players handling the three kicking phases — freshman Will Stone will kick off, redshirt freshman Bert Auburn will handle field goals, and redshirt freshman Isaac Pearson will punt. Texas Wesleyan transfer Daniel Trejo is the backup punter and the backup holder.
  • There are some changes in the return game with junior Keilan Robinson apparently taking over on kickoff returns for super senior cornerback D’Shawn Jamison and Worthy handling punt returns over Jamison.
  • Sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall is dressed for Texas, but not listed on the depth chart.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...