Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Longhorns release depth chart

In a surprising decision, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian declined to release a depth chart earlier this week, but one was available prior to Saturday’s season opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Depth chart vs. ULM
|QB
|Quinn Ewers
|3
|Hudson Card
|1
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|Jonathon Brooks
|24
|WR
|Casey Cain
|88
|Savion Red
|17
|Troy Omeire
|83
|WR
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|Tarique Milton
|16
|Gabe Sulser
|83
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Brenen Thompson
|TE
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|0
|Gunnar Helm
|85
|Jahleel Bilingsley --or--
|9
|Juan Davis
|84
|LT
|Kelvin Banks
|78
|Andrej Karic
|69
|LG
|Hayden Conner
|75
|Malik Agbo
|67
|C
|Jake Majors
|65
|Connor Robertson
|62
|Logan Parr
|71
|RG
|Cole Hutson
|54
|DJ Campbell
|52
|Neto Umeozulu
|72
|RT
|Christian Jones
|70
|Cameron Williams
|56
|Defense
|BUCK END
|Ovie Oghoufo
|18
|Justice Finkley
|1
|NT
|Keondre Coburn --or--
|99
|Byron Murphy
|90
|DT
|Moro Ojomo --or--
|98
|Vernon Broughton
|45
|DT
|T'Vondre Sweat --or--
|93
|Alfred Collins
|95
|JACK END
|Barryn Sorrell
|88
|Ethan Burke
|91
|SLB
|DeMarvion Overshown
|0
|Prince Dorbah
|32
|MIKE
|Jaylan Ford
|41
|Jett Bush
|43
|WILL
|Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey
|33
|David Gbenda
|33
|CB
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Jamier Johnson
|31
|Terrence Brooks
|8
|FS
|Jerrin Thompson
|28
|JD Coffey
|27
|BJ Allen
|7
|BS
|Anthony Cook
|11
|Kitan Crawford
|21
|Morice Blackwell
|37
|CB
|Ryan Watts
|6
|Austin Jordan
|4
|Ishmael Ibraheem
|19
|STAR
|Jahdae Barron --or--
|23
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|13
|Michael Taaffe
|36
|Special Teams
|KO
|Will Stone --or--
|15
|Bert Auburn
|45
|PK
|Bert Auburn --or--
|45
|Will Stone
|15
|P
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|Daniel Trejo
|35
|H
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|Daniel Trejo
|35
|DS
|Zach Edwards
|43
|Lance St. Louis
|56
|KR
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|PR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Brenen Thompson
|11
- The first minor surprise is freshman wide receiver Brenen Thompson working outside behind sophomore Xavier Worthy. In the slot, senior Iowa State transfer Tarique Milton is the backup to junior Jordan Whittington, with a surprise appearance from senior Montana transfer Gabe Sulser on the third team. Sulser is a walk on at a program that has never had a letterman from Montana. Freshman Savion Red is the back up at the boundary position.
- All seven true freshmen offensive linemen are on the depth chart, including Conner Robertson earning the backup role at center, as well as the two starters — Kelvin Banks at left tackle and Cole Hutson at right guard.
- Freshman Ethan Burke is the backup to sophomore Barryn Sorrell at the Jack end position. He’s now listed at 245 pounds after coming out of Austin Westlake listed at 225.
- Senior Keondre Coburn has narrowly held onto his role as the co-starter ahead of sophomore Byron Murphy. Texas also has two defensive tackle positions listed with co-starters at both.
- Senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is only listed at the strong-side linebacker position, where he’s the starter with junior Prince Dorbah as the backup.
- At safety, junior Kitan Crawford is the backup at the boundary position instead of the field, making sophomore JD Coffey the backup at field safety.
- With sophomore Jamier Johnson and freshman Terrence Brooks listed at the field safety, freshman Austin Jordan is the backup at the boundary — there was some question whether he would start at cornerback or safety.
- In player press conferences during game week, there was a ton of buzz around freshman nickel back Jaylon Guilbeau, who is now listed as a co-starter there with junior Jahdae Barron. Walk on Michael Taaffe is running third team there.
- It looks like Texas will start with three different players handling the three kicking phases — freshman Will Stone will kick off, redshirt freshman Bert Auburn will handle field goals, and redshirt freshman Isaac Pearson will punt. Texas Wesleyan transfer Daniel Trejo is the backup punter and the backup holder.
- There are some changes in the return game with junior Keilan Robinson apparently taking over on kickoff returns for super senior cornerback D’Shawn Jamison and Worthy handling punt returns over Jamison.
- Sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall is dressed for Texas, but not listed on the depth chart.
