College GameDay coming to Austin for Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama

For the first time since the primetime matchup against the LSU Tigers, ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus for the Texas Longhorns’ non-conference tilt against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Longhorns are 5-2 hosting College Gameday, with the last visit to campus ending in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of the eventual national champions in 2019. It’s only the second time that Texas has hosted the seminal ESPN morning show since 2009.

Both teams will be coming off big season-opening wins, with the Crimson Tide shellacking Utah State 55-0 while the Longhorns cruised past the ULM Warhawks.

Kickoff for the game is set for 11:00 a.m. Central on Fox, with their pregame show also scheduled to broadcast from Austin, making Austin the center of the CFB world for a day.

Texas is 7-1-1 all-time against the Crimson Tide, but the one loss is the biggest of them all. The teams last met in 2010 for the BSC National Championship game, which seemingly sent both teams on different trajectories following.