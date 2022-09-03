Video: Instant Reaction from Texas’ win over ULM

The Texas Longhorns were massive favorites over the ULM Warhawks in this one and did what you should do against an outmatched team, cruised to a 52-10 win in the season opener.

After a shaky opening possession in which quarterback Quinn Ewers saw his first second-ever pass attempt intercepted, the Longhorns started to roll thanks — in large part to Ewers and his right arm. The freshman finished the game 16/24 for 225 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Ja’Tavion Sanders and Bijan Robinson for scores.

Speaking of Robinson, it was a light but productive day for the star running back, finishing his day in the third quarter with 10 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown for his efforts.

Perhaps, the defense was the biggest story for Texas, keeping ULM out of the endzone until the fourth quarter when the second and third-string players were in.

Now Texas turns its sites to the looming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.