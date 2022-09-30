Longhorns Daily News: Report: If Big Ten moves on Pac 12 schools, Big 12 intends to invite Four Corners schools to conference

The headline says it all. Almost.

CBS Sports reports that if the Big Ten poaches Washington, Oregon, Stanford and California, effectively cutting the Pac 12 off at the knees, then the Big 12 intends to invite Utah, Colorado (welcome back, lol), Arizona and Arizona State to join the conference.

Of course, this doesn’t really matter for the Texas Longhorns, who, alongside the Oklahoma Sooners, will be heading to join the SEC, where they’ll push the conference’s schools to 16.

Per @CBSSports reporting: The Big 12 is preparing invites for the 4 corners schools should the B1G move on Cal, Stanford, Oregon, & Washington. New Big 12 would reach 16 members with the additions of UCF, Cincy, Houston, BYU, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, & Arizona State. pic.twitter.com/92m3ilpOGp — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) September 28, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: If presented the opportunity, can Texas close out West Virginia?

Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Can Longhorns even up all-time series against West Virginia?

247Sports: Morning Brew: Longhorns say they’re better equipped to bounce back from loss after squandering another lead

247Sports: Key takeaways from Steve Sarkisian before Texas faces West Virginia

Inside Texas: The Texas Longhorns’ third- and fourth-down emphasis

Inside Texas: Humidor: Team notes ahead of West Virginia

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas QB Quinn Ewers is ‘chomping at the bit’ to play

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns have a closing problem

Texas held players-only meeting after Texas Tech loss

Smoking Musket Q&A: How will the WVU defensive backs match up?

Texas vs. West Virginia: Advanced stats preview

Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK

WATCH: Texas CB commit Malik Muhammad having a strong start to senior season

Longhorn football commits in action, Sept. 29-Oct. 3

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: WATCH: Texas commit Aeryn Hampton shows two-way skill in mid-season junior film

247Sports: Louisville commit Deandre Moore locks in official visit to SEC power

Inside Texas: Humidor: Recruiting notes on Malik Muhammad, Kyle Parker, Colton Vasek, and more

Inside Texas: Elmarko Jackson on campus for official visit

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Oklahoman: Tramel: Will Big 12 expansion rev up if Pac 12 money falls short?

Dallas Morning News: 5 things Texas fans need to know about West Virginia: JT Daniels returns to Austin

Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech travels to Manhattan to battle with an inconsistent Wildcat offense

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Football: Five September takeaways

Wide Right & Natty Lite: 2022 Football Game Preview: Kansas

Rock Chalk Talk: Preview: Iowa State at Kansas

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: How Red Bull’s Max Verstappen can clinch his second-straight F1 world title in Singapore

SB Nation: James Harden and Doc Rivers showed us what it’s like to build NBA chemistry in training camp

SB Nation: The Dolphins have more questions to answer about Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND