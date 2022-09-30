Longhorns Daily News: Report: If Big Ten moves on Pac 12 schools, Big 12 intends to invite Four Corners schools to conference

The headline says it all. Almost.
CBS Sports reports that if the Big Ten poaches Washington, Oregon, Stanford and California, effectively cutting the Pac 12 off at the knees, then the Big 12 intends to invite Utah, Colorado (welcome back, lol), Arizona and Arizona State to join the conference.
Of course, this doesn’t really matter for the Texas Longhorns, who, alongside the Oklahoma Sooners, will be heading to join the SEC, where they’ll push the conference’s schools to 16.
Per @CBSSports reporting: The Big 12 is preparing invites for the 4 corners schools should the B1G move on Cal, Stanford, Oregon, & Washington. New Big 12 would reach 16 members with the additions of UCF, Cincy, Houston, BYU, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, & Arizona State. pic.twitter.com/92m3ilpOGp— Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) September 28, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: If presented the opportunity, can Texas close out West Virginia?
Dallas Morning News: Texas prediction: Can Longhorns even up all-time series against West Virginia?
247Sports: Morning Brew: Longhorns say they’re better equipped to bounce back from loss after squandering another lead
247Sports: Key takeaways from Steve Sarkisian before Texas faces West Virginia
Inside Texas: The Texas Longhorns’ third- and fourth-down emphasis
Inside Texas: Humidor: Team notes ahead of West Virginia
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas QB Quinn Ewers is ‘chomping at the bit’ to play
Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns have a closing problem
Texas held players-only meeting after Texas Tech loss
Smoking Musket Q&A: How will the WVU defensive backs match up?
Texas vs. West Virginia: Advanced stats preview
Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK
WATCH: Texas CB commit Malik Muhammad having a strong start to senior season
Longhorn football commits in action, Sept. 29-Oct. 3
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: WATCH: Texas commit Aeryn Hampton shows two-way skill in mid-season junior film
247Sports: Louisville commit Deandre Moore locks in official visit to SEC power
Inside Texas: Humidor: Recruiting notes on Malik Muhammad, Kyle Parker, Colton Vasek, and more
Inside Texas: Elmarko Jackson on campus for official visit
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Oklahoman: Tramel: Will Big 12 expansion rev up if Pac 12 money falls short?
Dallas Morning News: 5 things Texas fans need to know about West Virginia: JT Daniels returns to Austin
Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech travels to Manhattan to battle with an inconsistent Wildcat offense
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Football: Five September takeaways
Wide Right & Natty Lite: 2022 Football Game Preview: Kansas
Rock Chalk Talk: Preview: Iowa State at Kansas
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: How Red Bull’s Max Verstappen can clinch his second-straight F1 world title in Singapore
SB Nation: James Harden and Doc Rivers showed us what it’s like to build NBA chemistry in training camp
SB Nation: The Dolphins have more questions to answer about Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball takes on the Texas Tech Raiders this weekend.
Tune in on Sunday #HookEm pic.twitter.com/T8xQS1mMgG— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 29, 2022
