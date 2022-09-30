 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Texas vs West Virginia: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

Both teams are looking to avoid an 0-2 start in conference play.

By Gerald Goodridge
NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns are at a pivotal point in the season with the West Virginia Mountaineers coming to Austin on Saturday for the season’s second Big 12 contest.

After talks of playing for the conference championship, the Longhorns first have to win a conference game. A disappointing loss to the Texas Tech Raiders has seemingly derailed what many thought was an upward trajectory for the season and the program overall. So now head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team have to prove its not the same as it walkway was.

On the other sideline is Neal Brown, who was on the hot seat after two disappointments to start the season, but hopes to continue to cool his chair with a third-consecutive win. It also helps that it would be against the Longhorns in Austin, where the Mountaineers are currently 4-2 all time.

Injury report:

  • Senior OL Junior Angilau — out
  • Senior WR Isaiah Neyor — out
  • Freshman QB Quinn Ewers — day to day
  • Sophomore WR Xavier Worthy — day to day

How to Watch:

TV: FS1

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central

Livestream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 89 degrees and sunny

