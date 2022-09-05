Winning is Hard Podcast: Monday Overreactions to Texas’ win over ULM

The Texas Longhorns started off the 2022 season on the right note, dominating ULM in a 52-10 victory and the Winning is Hard podcast is here to react to the week one dub.

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker provide their biggest takeaways from the victory, including the performance of Quinn Ewers in his Texas debut, Ja’Tavion Sanders (5:00), and the Texas pash rush (7:00).

At 12:00, Cameron and Wescott try out a new segment called “overreaction or not?”. Will it takes some time for Quinn Ewers to get comfortable? Is the Texas special teams unit going to cost the Longhorns a victory this season? (18:00) Is Pete Kwiatkowski and the Texas defense BACK? (22:00) And finally, is Alabama going to be too much to handle for the Horns? (23:00)

If you want any questions answered on Wednesday’s podcast, leave a question below for us in the comment section, and make sure to subscribe!