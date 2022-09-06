Longhorn Republic: Breaking down the win over ULM

The Texas Longhorns came out and took care of business in the season opener against ULM, cruising to a 52-10 victory to start the season off in the win column.

Offensively, the Longhorns’ first drive, and quarterback Quinn Ewers’ first passes, left a lot to be desired, but after the young signal caller settled in, Texas was able to move the ball well against an outmatched defense. Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders was one of the biggest highlights of the evening, with the most reception yards by a tight end since Jermichael Finley.

Texas also started to hopefully gain some answers on the defensive side of the ball with DeMarvion Overshown and Barryn Sorrell leading the charge in the trenches. If both of those players can emerge as a consistent threat for Texas, the defense may have finally shown some progress year-to-year

