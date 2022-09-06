Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers sets 2022 season’s pace and gets car towed

As Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and company set the pace for the 2022 college football season in a win over Louisiana-Monroe, Ewers’ car was getting towed.

Quinn Ewers had his car towed from the Manor Garage during Saturday's win over ULM. So many Longhorn fans can relate. Sark and some players offered their thoughts Monday.@AGENT0__: "UT Parking doesn't care who you are."@Bijan5Robinson: "That actually sucks."#HookEm | @KVUE pic.twitter.com/Fl4u80cJuv — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) September 6, 2022

It’s a good day to be a Texas fan. Let’s just enjoy it.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Respectful Longhorns hear no evil, see no evil about Alabama

Austin American-Statesman: D’Shawn Jamison stars on defense, special teams in Texas’ opener

Austin American-Statesman: Texas plans to keep the main thing in focus vs. Alabama

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Steve Sarkisian scripted a perfect opening night for Texas

Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns report card: How they graded out in win over ULM

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ Quinn Ewers emerges from early fog to pace Horns’ win

Austin American-Statesman: Five takeaways from Texas’ season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Horns have a punchers’ chance against top-ranked Tide

Tuscaloosa News: Goodbread: Alabama football will learn plenty against Texas

Tuscaloosa News: Goodbread: Alabama-Texas BCS game gets too much credit for divergent paths

Dallas Morning News: Steve Sarkisian is pulling from his time at Washington to prepare against Alabama

Dallas Morning News: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has little sympathy for QB Quinn Ewers after gameday car tow

Dallas Morning News: Texas believes it can upset Alabama, even if few others do

247Sports: Morning Brew: Sarkisian hoping history can repeat itself Saturday against Alabama

247Sports: Key takeaways from Steve Sarkisian’s thoughts on Texas’ clash with No. 1 Alabama

247Sports: Big home underdog Longhorns looking forward to ‘opportunity’ against No. 1 Alabama

Inside Texas: Texas vs ULM: Three takeaways on review

Inside Texas: Tuesday: The beat goes on for Texas football

Inside Texas: For Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban, familiar faces are on opposite sidelines

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

College GameDay coming to Austin for Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama

Texas opens as a 19.5-point underdog against No. 1 Alabama

Texas blows out Louisiana-Monroe, 52-10, in strong season opener

Inside the Numbers: Texas turns in dominant performances in three phases

Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe: Five observations and Sunday chat

Sunday Armchair QB — Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe edition

Initial thoughts from Texas’ 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe

Video: Instant reaction from Texas’ win over ULM

Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe gamethread

Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley serving six-game suspension

Texas WR Agiye Hall dressed against Louisiana-Monroe

Winning is Hard Podcast: Monday overreactions to Texas’ win over ULM

Longhorn Republic: Breaking down the win over ULM

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Elite edge rusher Zina Umeozulu talks return trip to Texas for Alabama game, start to junior season

247Sports: Texas standing out early with 2024 DB Ka’Davion Dotson

Inside Texas: Warren Roberson talks offer from the Texas Longhorns

Inside Texas: On3 Consensus No. 41 Zina Umeozulu recaps Texas visit

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Sundays on the 40 Acres, East Texas official visitor on his way, 2024 Edge to visit back to back

Inside Texas: Texas commit Cedric Baxter gives the latest after visit to Florida

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Baylor football vs. Albany full game analysis

Viva the Matadors: Matador Mailbag: What will become of Shough?

Frogs O’ War: TCU 38, Colorado 13: A late-night W in Boulder

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Venables era opens with 45-13 win over UTEP

Cowboys Ride For Free: Cowboys Football: Oklahoma State 58, Central Michigan 44

The Smoking Musket: CJ Donaldson named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

The Smoking Musket: Neal Brown takes to Twitter

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: SEMO

Bring On The Cats: FINAL: K-State 34, South Dakota 0

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The Cavs are an NBA Finals contender with Donovan Mitchell trade now and in future

SB Nation: Are Mike Tomlin and the Steelers setting up Mitch Trubisky for failure?

SB Nation: DeSean Jackson’s miraculous nail in the Giants’ coffin needs a deep rewind

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND