LOOK: Shohei Ohtani gifts Kody Clemens signed baseball after Clemens struck him out

The Rocket moniker certainly doesn’t fit, but Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens did record his first career strikeout on Monday evening against Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Kody & Roger Clemens. 4,673 combined career Ks. pic.twitter.com/HSx981Eb7n — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 6, 2022

With Detroit trailing 10-0, Clemens came on in the bottom of the eighth inning and used a 68 mile-per-hour eephus pitch to punch Ohtani out looking.

Kody Clemens got his 1st career K against Ohtani:



"I'm just trying to get outs, and for it to come like that is obviously super cool. He's the best player in baseball. So it's a pretty cool moment for me."



He said he might try & get it signed by Ohtani tomorrow, then frame it. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) September 6, 2022

The former Texas Longhorns standout has been making appearances on the mound in a tough season for the Tigers, allowing three runs in six innings over six appearances — hardly remarkable beyond the sorry need for Detroit to repeatedly use position players to preserve the bullpen.

But Clemens will never forget the pitch that put him *only* 4,671 strikeouts behind his famous father and now, thanks to Ohtani, he has the signed ball to commemorate the moment.

“What a nasty pitch!” Ohtani wrote on the baseball, which Clemens already has safely stored and labeled.

Indeed.