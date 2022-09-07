Winning is Hard Podcast: No. 1 Alabama rolls into Austin

Just three days until No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide reaches Austin in a September showdown against the Texas Longhorns. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker go in-depth and preview the match-up that pits Nick Saban against his former assistant Steve Sarkisian.

Wescott and Cameron first look back on the Longhorns' performance last week against ULM and the games from Ja’Tavion Sanders and Quinn Ewers (3:00) before turning their attention to Alabama (12:00).

They dive into what it will take to upset Alabama (16:00), Wescott’s takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s 55-0 victory over Utah State in Week 1 (26:30), and their confidence in the Texas secondary (39:00).

Finally, they offer their predictions for Saturday’s game (43:00) and the biggest differences in this Texas team versus last year’s entering Week 2. Wescott and Cameron end the podcast with who should be the College GameDay Guest Picker (wrong answers only) and an anti-Lynyrd Skynyrd rant.