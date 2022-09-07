Reacts Survey: How did Quinn Ewers play? Is Texas ready for Alabama?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Quinn Ewers era is upon and it started with a 52-10 victory over ULM on Saturday, with the freshman quarterback throwing for 225 yards and two touchdowns. However, Ewers did throw an interception which came on the 3rd play of scrimmage for the Longhorns' offense.

How do you feel about Ewers's first game in a Texas uniform?

Regardless, the signal-caller has to prepare for a massive test this Saturday when No. 1 Alabama comes into Austin. It’s the first meeting between the two teams since that, uh, game in 2010. Yeah, that one.

How confident are you heading into the game this weekend?

