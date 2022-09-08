Longhorns Daily News: NIL marketer on Texas’ Quinn Ewers’ haircut: ‘That’s a million dollar mullet’

Name, image and likeness has changed the game of college football – for better, for worse.
The Texas Longhorns are no exception.
With the Texas brand behind them, they’re valuable in the eyes of sports professionals.
Especially redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers.
“That’s a million-dollar mullet,” Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said, per 247Sports.
Steve Sarkisian says the training wheels are off for Texas QB Quinn Ewers
Reacts Survey: How did Quinn Ewers play? Is Texas ready for Alabama?
- Texas volleyball nabbed another win last night. This time, over UC Davis.
#HookEm pic.twitter.com/FUxEOR8M3J— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) September 8, 2022
