Texas Newcomer Report: Longhorns’ Quinn Ewers is the star of Week 1’s freshest cleats

The Texas Longhorns have a few new faces this season.

Here at Burnt Orange Nation, we’ve addressed that time and time again.

However, the 2022 season is underway. Those faces are out on the field making plays already. So, let’s break down a few highlights from the most recent game, in Week 1.

Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

Quinn Ewers QB: It was a big week for Texas’ new man under center. The redshirt freshman impressed, too, albeit against lowly Group of Five ULM. At the end of the day, Ewers 16 of 24 for 225 yards with 3 touchdown passes and an an interception in his first Longhorns start.

The first career TD pass for Quinn Ewers! pic.twitter.com/EnltbYY9AI — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 4, 2022

Jaydon Blue, RB: The four-star true freshman made his first collegiate appearance against ULM. It wasn’t much, given the experience ahead of Blue, but it’s a foundation to build upon after Blue carried the ball three times for 3 yards.

Brenen Thompson, WR: Well, look at that. True freshman Thompson made it onto the field.

Savion Red, WR: True freshman Red got on the field in the first quarter.

Kelvin Banks, LT: Five-star true freshman Banks made his first start over the weekend.

Cole Hutson, RG: Banks wasn’t the only true freshman lineman to make his first career collegiate start against ULM. Hutson also made his way into last weekend’s starting lineup.

DJ Campbell, RG: Campbell got on the field behind Hutson against ULM.

Cameron Williams, RT: Texas’ offensive line is young this year. Williams got playing time.

Neto Umeozulu, RG: True freshman Umeozulu found some playing time.

Connor Robertson, C: True freshman Robert had a second half appearance.

Malik Agbo, LG: True freshman Agbo saw the field in the second half.

Aaron Bryant, DL: True freshman Bryant saw a second half appearance.

Kristopher Ross, DL: True freshman Ross made two tackles in his limited second half appearance.

Jaray Bledsoe, DL: True freshman Bledsoe also got a second half tackle.

Zac Swanson, DL: True freshman Swanson notched one tackle.

Ethan Burke, EDGE: True freshman Burke had three tackles, 0.5 of which for a loss.

Justice Finkley, EDGE: True freshman Finkley had one tackle in limited time.

J’Mond Tapp, EDGE: True freshman Tapp had one tackle against ULM.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, LB: Senior Tucker-Dorsey, who joined the Longhorns from the FCS ranks, made four tackles in his first game at Texas, including two solos and two assists.

Ryan Watts, CB: Junior Watts logged one tackle and one assist in Week 1’s ULM debut.

Terrance Brooks, CB: True freshman Brooks notched one tackle in his first Texas appearance.

Austin Jordan, CB: True freshman Jordan saw some second half playing time.

Jaylon Guilbeau, NB: Guilbeau made his first career start for the Longhorns over the weekend. He ended the day with one tackle.

Larry Turner-Gooden, S: True freshman Turner-Gooden got some fourth quarter playing time.

Will Stone, K: By the end of his first Texas start, Stone had nine kickoffs with three touchbacks.