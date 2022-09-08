Longhorn Republic: Previewing Alabama

It’s the marquee matchup of the offseason as the Texas Longhorns prepare to square off with the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide for the weekend’s premier game.

The big storyline is the national championship rematch that seemingly started the Alabama dynasty and ended the Texas one, but there’s so much more to it. Texas has a chance to see how they stack up against the most elite SEC school before they head to the conference in the coming years, while Alabama is on yet another warpath to a CFP trophy.

What can Texas do in the face of one of the most talented teams in the SEC? And how can the defense keep Bryce Young from getting comfortable moving the offense?

