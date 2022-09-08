Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama: Projecting the Longhorns depth chart

For the second straight week, the Texas Longhorns haven’t released a depth chart — it likely won’t be available until reporters arrive in the press box on Saturday morning — leading to another projection for the big tilt against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Depth chart vs. Alabama
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|QB
|Quinn Ewers
|3
|Hudson Card
|1
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|Jonathon Brooks
|24
|WR
|Casey Cain
|88
|Savion Red
|17
|Troy Omeire
|83
|WR
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|Tarique Milton
|16
|Gabe Sulser
|83
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Brenen Thompson
|TE
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|0
|Gunnar Helm
|85
|Juan Davis
|84
|LT
|Kelvin Banks
|78
|Andrej Karic
|69
|LG
|Hayden Conner
|75
|Malik Agbo
|67
|C
|Jake Majors
|65
|Connor Robertson
|62
|Logan Parr
|71
|RG
|Cole Hutson
|54
|DJ Campbell
|52
|Neto Umeozulu
|72
|RT
|Christian Jones
|70
|Cameron Williams
|56
|Defense
|BUCK END
|Ovie Oghoufo
|18
|Justice Finkley
|1
|NT
|Keondre Coburn --or--
|99
|Byron Murphy
|90
|DT
|Moro Ojomo --or--
|98
|Vernon Broughton
|45
|DT
|T'Vondre Sweat --or--
|93
|Alfred Collins
|95
|JACK END
|Barryn Sorrell
|88
|Ethan Burke
|91
|SLB
|DeMarvion Overshown
|0
|Prince Dorbah
|32
|MIKE
|Jaylan Ford
|41
|Jett Bush
|43
|WILL
|Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey
|33
|David Gbenda
|33
|CB
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Jamier Johnson
|31
|Terrence Brooks
|8
|FS
|Jerrin Thompson
|28
|JD Coffey
|27
|BJ Allen
|7
|BS
|Anthony Cook
|11
|Kitan Crawford
|21
|Morice Blackwell
|37
|CB
|Ryan Watts
|6
|Austin Jordan
|4
|Ishmael Ibraheem
|19
|STAR
|Jaylon Guilbeau --or--
|13
|Jahdae Barron
|23
|Michael Taaffe
|36
|Special Teams
|KO
|Will Stone
|15
|Bert Auburn
|45
|PK
|Bert Auburn
|45
|Will Stone
|15
|P
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|Daniel Trejo
|35
|H
|Isaac Pearson --or--
|49
|Daniel Trejo
|35
|DS
|Zach Edwards
|43
|Lance St. Louis
|56
|KR
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|PR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Brenen Thompson
|11
- One notable change this week is the absence of senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who was listed on the depth chart against Louisiana-Monroe, but was unable to play because of his six-game suspension.
- Head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Thursday that he doesn’t have ideal depth at the tight end position, which is why backup left tackle Andrej Karic played the position at times against Louisiana-Monroe wearing a different jersey number to make him an eligible receiver. Although he may once again see time at tight end against Alabama, he’s not listed on the depth chart here.
- After starting against the Warhawks, freshman nickel back Jaylon Guilbeau is now listed as the co-starter here because he played better than junior Jahdae Barron in addition to receiving the first reps with the first team.
- The co-starter designations for freshman Will Stone as the kickoff specialist and redshirt freshman Bert Auburn as the place kicker have been removed with Texas unlikely to make changes in either role during the game.
- Senior punter Daniel Trejo is listed as the co-starter at holder here because of redshirt freshman punter Isaac Pearson’s mistake against Louisiana-Monroe that resulted in a missed field goal.
