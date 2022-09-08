 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama: Projecting the Longhorns depth chart

The season opener produced several minor changes for this week’s depth chart.

By Wescott Eberts
/ new
NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight week, the Texas Longhorns haven’t released a depth chart — it likely won’t be available until reporters arrive in the press box on Saturday morning — leading to another projection for the big tilt against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Depth chart vs. Alabama

11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No.
11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No.
QB Quinn Ewers 3 Hudson Card 1
RB Bijan Robinson 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Keilan Robinson 7 Jonathon Brooks 24
WR Casey Cain 88 Savion Red 17 Troy Omeire 83
WR Jordan Whittington 4 Tarique Milton 16 Gabe Sulser 83
WR Xavier Worthy 8 Brenen Thompson
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders 0 Gunnar Helm 85 Juan Davis 84
LT Kelvin Banks 78 Andrej Karic 69
LG Hayden Conner 75 Malik Agbo 67
C Jake Majors 65 Connor Robertson 62 Logan Parr 71
RG Cole Hutson 54 DJ Campbell 52 Neto Umeozulu 72
RT Christian Jones 70 Cameron Williams 56
Defense
BUCK END Ovie Oghoufo 18 Justice Finkley 1
NT Keondre Coburn --or-- 99 Byron Murphy 90
DT Moro Ojomo --or-- 98 Vernon Broughton 45
DT T'Vondre Sweat --or-- 93 Alfred Collins 95
JACK END Barryn Sorrell 88 Ethan Burke 91
SLB DeMarvion Overshown 0 Prince Dorbah 32
MIKE Jaylan Ford 41 Jett Bush 43
WILL Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey 33 David Gbenda 33
CB D'Shawn Jamison 5 Jamier Johnson 31 Terrence Brooks 8
FS Jerrin Thompson 28 JD Coffey 27 BJ Allen 7
BS Anthony Cook 11 Kitan Crawford 21 Morice Blackwell 37
CB Ryan Watts 6 Austin Jordan 4 Ishmael Ibraheem 19
STAR Jaylon Guilbeau --or-- 13 Jahdae Barron 23 Michael Taaffe 36
Special Teams
KO Will Stone 15 Bert Auburn 45
PK Bert Auburn 45 Will Stone 15
P Isaac Pearson 49 Daniel Trejo 35
H Isaac Pearson --or-- 49 Daniel Trejo 35
DS Zach Edwards 43 Lance St. Louis 56
KR Keilan Robinson 7 D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Jordan Whittington 4
PR Xavier Worthy 8 D'Shawn Jamison 5 Brenen Thompson 11
  • One notable change this week is the absence of senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who was listed on the depth chart against Louisiana-Monroe, but was unable to play because of his six-game suspension.
  • Head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Thursday that he doesn’t have ideal depth at the tight end position, which is why backup left tackle Andrej Karic played the position at times against Louisiana-Monroe wearing a different jersey number to make him an eligible receiver. Although he may once again see time at tight end against Alabama, he’s not listed on the depth chart here.
  • After starting against the Warhawks, freshman nickel back Jaylon Guilbeau is now listed as the co-starter here because he played better than junior Jahdae Barron in addition to receiving the first reps with the first team.
  • The co-starter designations for freshman Will Stone as the kickoff specialist and redshirt freshman Bert Auburn as the place kicker have been removed with Texas unlikely to make changes in either role during the game.
  • Senior punter Daniel Trejo is listed as the co-starter at holder here because of redshirt freshman punter Isaac Pearson’s mistake against Louisiana-Monroe that resulted in a missed field goal.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...