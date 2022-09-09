How to watch Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

After the two teams played for a national championship nearly 13 years ago, the Texas Longhorns and No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide are ready to square off in a blockbuster non-conference matchup on Saturday in Austin.

Texas football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Longhorns, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Texas football this season.

College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff, and the Today Show are all in town for the game, aiding what should be a raucous atmosphere at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in the biggest home game for Texas since facing No. 1 Ohio State in 2006. Here’s what fans need to know about attending College GameDay.

The Crimson Tide travel to the Forty Acres as heavy favorites, and rightfully so, returning the core of a team that played for a national championship with the addition of several pieces at key positions. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is coming off of another Heisman-worthy performance in the 55-point drubbing of the Utah State Aggies, bringing momentum and confidence with him.

Defensively, edge Will Anderson, a likely top-choice in the upcoming NFL Draft, leads a defense that poses a significant danger to Texas in the passing game facing a young offensive line starting two true freshman, including left tackle Kelvin Banks.

The Longhorns seem prepared and should build off of a dominant Game 1 win, but are also playing down the importance of the win as it relates to their season goals.

As the Southlake Carroll product grows into his role as a starter, Sarkisian took heart from Ewers’ response to adversity. In fact, Sarkisian even said he was thankful that Ewers didn’t come out and complete a long string of passes in a row. Instead, Ewers had a chance to show the even-keeled nature that impressed his teammates during preseason camp and helped him win the job.

“I’ve said all along, my goal is to be in Dallas December 3. This game has no impact on that, right? It would be great, awesome opponent, I want to play really well and make sure that our guys play our style of football, our brand of football, and do it the way we know we’re capable of doing it. I’m sure they’re saying the same thing in their locker room because we don’t impact them going to the SEC Championship game either.”

Injury Report:

Senior OL Junior Angilau — out

Senior WR Isaiah Neyor — out

How to Watch:

TV: FOX

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are a 20.5 point underdog at DraftKings. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 89 degrees and sunny